Browns Callie Brownson named National Team wide receivers coach for the Senior Bowl

The Browns will have a second coach on the sidelines when the Senior Bowl takes place in Mobile, Ala., on Feb. 3.
The Reese's Senior Bowl announced that assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson will serve as the wide receivers coach for the National Team.
The Senior Bowl allows top seniors and draft prospects from around the country to showcase their talent and connect with coaches, scouts and front office members from all 32 NFL teams. It is also regarded as one of the first stages of the NFL Draft process, as in the 2022 NFL Draft, the all-star game produced 100 total picks for the third straight year. The Senior Bowl will include three days of practice before the game on Feb. 3.
Brownson will be a part of the National Team's coaching staff that includes Broncos tight ends coach Logan Kilgore, Panthers running backs coach Jamal Mutunga and Cardinals quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork. The National team will be coached by Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as the head coach, Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney as offensive coordinator, Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones as defensive coordinator and Saints assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano as special teams coordinator.
With the 2024 Senior Bowl rosters announced, Brownson will coach prospects Javon Baker, Malachi Corley, Jacob Cowing, Luke McCaffrey, Ricky Pearsall, Brendan Rice, Devontez Walker and Roman Wilson on the National Team.
Brownson joined the Browns in 2020 as chief of staff and added assistant wide receivers coach to her title in 2022. When Brownson first joined the Browns in 2020, she made NFL history as the first woman to coach an NFL position group in a game when she served as the team's acting tight ends coach in Week 12 against the Jaguars.
Prior to her time with the Browns, Brownson interned with the Bills during training camp in 2019, and then turned that internship into a full-time position on Sean McDermott's staff. Brownson also became the first full0time female football coach in a Division I college football after she turned a two-week internship into a full-time position as an offensive quality control coach under Dartmouth head coach Buddy Teevens.