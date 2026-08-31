Browns claim CB Toriano Pride Jr.

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Claimed via waivers (1):
CB Toriano Pride Jr. (Buffalo)
Waived (1):
DE Julian Okwara
Signed to practice squad (10):
CB Myles Bryant
DE Logan Fano
T KT Leveston
P Wes Pahl
CB D'Angelo Ross
DT Tyreak Sapp
DE Khordae Sydnor
S Zion Washington
LB Nathaniel Watson
WR Kole Wilson
Pride (5-10, 185) is a rookie out of Missouri. He was selected by Buffalo in the seventh round of the 2026 draft.
All 10 practice squad signees were with the Browns during the preseason.