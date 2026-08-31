 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Presented by

Browns claim CB Toriano Pride Jr.

Browns also sign 10 players to the practice squad and made other roster moves

Aug 31, 2026 at 02:47 PM
Author Image
ClevelandBrowns.com
NEWTransactions_8.31.26

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Claimed via waivers (1):

CB Toriano Pride Jr. (Buffalo)

Waived (1):

DE Julian Okwara

Signed to practice squad (10):

CB Myles Bryant
DE Logan Fano
T KT Leveston
P Wes Pahl
CB D'Angelo Ross
DT Tyreak Sapp
DE Khordae Sydnor
S Zion Washington
LB Nathaniel Watson
WR Kole Wilson

Pride (5-10, 185) is a rookie out of Missouri. He was selected by Buffalo in the seventh round of the 2026 draft.

All 10 practice squad signees were with the Browns during the preseason.

Related Content

news

Browns waive 12 players

Browns also terminated the contracts of four players

news

Browns claim CB Mekhi Blackmon

Browns also waive WR Cedric Tillman

news

Browns waive DE Benton Whitley

Browns also waive Brenden Bates from injured reserve

news

DT Maliek Collins passed physical and is eligible to return to practice

Browns also waive CB Tyron Herring and TE Dea'Quan Wright

news

Browns sign DE Derek Barnett

Browns also place DE Alex Wright on injured reserve

news

Browns sign TE Drew Biber

Browns also place TE Jack Stoll on injured reserve

news

Browns sign DE Jamil Muhammad

Browns also waive CB Jeadyn Lukas

news

Browns sign WR Ben Patterson

Browns also waive G Jack Conley

news

Browns sign TE Jermaine Terry

Browns also waive TE Brenden Bates with an injury designation

news

Browns sign CB Jeremiah McClendon

Browns also waive CB Tyron Herring with an injury designation

news

Browns claim TE Dae'Quan Wright

The Browns also place CB Damarri Mathis on injured reserve

Advertising