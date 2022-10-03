Transactions

Browns claim G Drew Forbes

The Browns waived S Richard LeCounte III to make room for Forbes

Oct 03, 2022 at 04:21 PM
The Cleveland Browns have claimed G Drew Forbes via waivers from Detroit. To make room on the roster, the team waived S Richard LeCounte III.

Forbes (6-5, 308) was a sixth-round pick by the Browns out of Southeast Missouri State in 2019. He appeared in two games as a rookie, opted out of the 2020 season and spent the 2021 season on injured reserve. Forbes was waived by the Browns during final roster cuts this season and was claimed by the Lions. He appeared in one contest with Detroit.

LeCounte has appeared in 10 games since joining the Browns as a fifth-round pick in 2021.

Related Content

news

Browns sign TE Miller Forristall to active roster, elevate DT Roderick Perry II and DE Curtis Weaver

Myles Garrett has also been downgraded to out

news

Browns sign LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and DE Curtis Weaver to practice squad

Weaver has played in one career game, while Carter has played in 65 career games

news

Browns place LB Anthony Walker Jr. on injured reserve

Walker was voted a team captain and started three games

news

Browns elevate TE Miller Forristall and WR Chester Rogers to active roster

Forristall appeared in 2 games with the Browns in 2021, and Rogers was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 13

news

Browns sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to active roster

Kunaszyk has appeared in both games with the Browns this season, while Rochell played in Week 1

news

Browns place TE Jesse James and DE Chase Winovich on injured reserve

The team also signed T Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to the practice squad and released T Alex Taylor from the practice squad.

news

Browns elevate LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DT Roderick Perry II to active roster

Kunaszyk has appeared in 27 career games, while Perry is an undrafted rookie

news

Browns sign CB Thomas Graham Jr., make other roster moves

Graham was signed off the Bears' practice squad

news

Browns elevate LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to active roster

WR Michael Woods II was also ruled out for the game

news

Browns place CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve

The team also signed CB Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad

news

Browns sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk to practice squad

Kunaszyk is a fourth-year veteran who has totaled 26 career games and 14 tackles

