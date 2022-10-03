Browns claim G Drew Forbes

The Cleveland Browns have claimed G Drew Forbes via waivers from Detroit. To make room on the roster, the team waived S Richard LeCounte III.
Forbes (6-5, 308) was a sixth-round pick by the Browns out of Southeast Missouri State in 2019. He appeared in two games as a rookie, opted out of the 2020 season and spent the 2021 season on injured reserve. Forbes was waived by the Browns during final roster cuts this season and was claimed by the Lions. He appeared in one contest with Detroit.
LeCounte has appeared in 10 games since joining the Browns as a fifth-round pick in 2021.