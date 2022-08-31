Transactions

Browns claim QB Kellen Mond, announce 12 practice squad members 

Mond was a third-round draft selection in 2021 by the Vikings

Aug 31, 2022 at 03:06 PM
The Cleveland Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond (Minnesota Vikings) from waivers. In a corresponding move, the team terminated DE Isaac Rochell's contract.

The Browns also signed LB Dakota Allen, WR Daylen Baldwin, TE Miller Forristall, WR Mike Harley, C Brock Hoffman, CB Shaun Jolly, RB John Kelly, CB Herb Miller, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, DT David Moore, DT Roderick Perry and T Alex Taylor to their practice squad. All 12 practice squad players were with the Browns this training camp.

Mond is a 6-3, 217-pound quarterback and is officially in his second NFL season. Originally selected in the third round (66th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Vikings, Mond played in one game for Minnesota as a rookie. The former Texas A&M Aggie is a product of San Antonio, Texas.

