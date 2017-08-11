Browns Community Highlights - August 11





The Cleveland Browns are committed to the community. Through First and Ten, the Dawg Pound is encouraged to share what they are doing to give back. Get inspired and check out what these fans are doing to help their community:

*How do you give back?#give10

Name: Billy F.

Hometown: Charlotte, NC

How they give back: Billy is a huge clothes and sneaker fanatic. He likes to look good. Each month he goes through his closet to take shoes and outfits he hasn't worn in the past two months, collects them into bags and then searches for homeless people to gift them to. It's something simple and sweet that his cousin used to do and it inspired him to help others in the same way.

Name: Derick Compton

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

How they give back:* *Derick is a 10-year-old who loves the Browns. He didn't quite know what volunteering was when he came to the Orange and Brown scrimmage but his mom was quick to share with us the ways he has chosen to #give10 at such a young age. One day he decided to set up a lemonade stand. After selling many cups of the summertime favorite he used the money to buy groceries to then give to the local food pantry. Way to go, Derick! Keep on giving back to the community and inspiring others!

Name: Tekeli Tables, Paul Farmer, Richard Monday III, Jayvon Benton

Hometown: Cleveland, OH; Philadelphia, PA

How they give back: The Cleveland Browns teamed up with Rhodes High School football team for a football clinic. The varsity players instructed the younger kids in football drills and showed them proper techniques throughout the clinic. After helping out, the captains of the team told us why they continue to give back. When asking the group why they continue to give back they all said unanimously, "It's good to give back and see everyone come together." In addition to helping out with their football team they also volunteer in the community. Some of them are in ROTC, help-out at their local recreation center and take place in the "C-tag" group at their school where they mentor and help young people grow. In the end, the Rhodes football team and their captains say that they are always willing to help out whenever they are needed.

Name: Coach Robert Andrews

Hometown: Mansville, OH

How they give back: Robert Andrews or better known as Coach Andrews is a varsity football coach for Rhodes High School in Cleveland. When Coach Andrews isn't coaching his players on the field he is coaching his players off the field on how to give back to their communities. He has his team help out and run youth football clinics for local kids throughout Cleveland. He also has his team volunteer at the Metro Hospital to give back and be a role model. In the end, his main goal is to be present in the community and give back whenever he can. Coach Andrews says that if anything is happening on the west side of Cleveland and needs volunteers he wants to be a part of it.

Name: Scott Weaver

Hometown: Columbus, OH

How they give back: Scott is a former MMA fighter and boxer and when he is not training for his next fight, he is helping out in his community. Scott volunteers at the Douglas Rec Center and the Federson Rec Center down in Columbus. While at the rec centers, he teaches kids how to box and MMA fight and to help out and keep them off the streets. Along with teaching them skills he also donates his former boxing and MMA equipment to the local kids that come out to the recreation centers. Scott loves to give back because when he was growing up he didn't have much and wants to give back to the next generation and loves having this platform to continue to give back.

