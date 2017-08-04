Browns Community Highlights - August 4





*The Cleveland Browns are committed to the community. Through First and Ten, the Dawg Pound is encouraged to share what they are doing to give back. Get inspired and check out what these fans are doing to help their community:

Name: Kirt Williams, Renee Borghesi

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

How they give back:

Kirt Williams and Renee Borghesi have been volunteering at the Women's Domestic Violence shelter for a couple of years now and love to give back to the community. Kirt got involved because he noticed there were not that many males that volunteered at the shelter and wanted to change that. Renee works mostly with the kids of the shelter and helping them out with whatever they need. They both said volunteering is such an uplifting experience for both parties and will continue to give to the families in need.

Name: Ann Marie Fisher

Hometown: Leroy, OH

How they give back:

Ann has been giving back throughout her life. One of the places that Ann has recently volunteered is her local church's pantry were she assists in distributing food and other services that the church provides. She also is involved with the "Just Run" club at her local school. She and a couple of other teachers meet with the students every day after school and every Sunday to teach kids about the benefits of running. When asked why she continues to give back Ann said, "I am blessed enough and truly believe that my service is a gift from God."

Name: Michael Stone

Hometown: Medina, OH

How they give back:

Michael and his group provide volunteer security services for large events all throughout the county. Michael most recently volunteered his time and did security at the Fairgrounds for a train festival. While he was there he assisted the elderly people who attended and made sure that they had the best possible time. His group has also helped out at Relay For Life events, PTA sales and much more. In addition to volunteering at events he also helps teach local students about Security and the opportunities that come with it. He helps out with a vocational school were he donates his time to ensure that his students are receiving the best education possible.

Name:*Kyriece Brooks

Hometown: Lorain, OH

How they give back:*

Kyriece is a local youth football coach and has been volunteering helping coach the local kids from Lorain for a couple of years now. In addition to coaching, Kyriece also created and runs his own volunteering organization called "Lorain County Stop the Violence." His organization's main mission is to help mentor the kids and raise them. In addition to helping mentor the kids, they also assist local law enforcement in trying to find kids that go missing within their communities. Kyriece has been doing this for five years now and loves to give back to the city. He loves working with the young people and his main mission is to help make their future great again.

Name: Wendy Graves

Hometown: Fair Hill, OH

How they give back:

Wendy helps out at a community center with senior programs and parents over the age of 50 taking care of grandchildren. It's a way for her to give back by reading and doing activities. Her mom got her into it through the matter of balance class where they help people make sure they can have a life that is peaceful and in balance with all of the demands.

