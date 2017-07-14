Browns Community Highlights - July 14

Name: Thomas Galuppo

Hometown: Union, NJ

How they give back:

Hold On, Pray Everyday (H.O.P.E) is a project that began after Tom's special needs daughter, Savannah Nicole, passed away July 1, 2016. Savannah was born in July of 2015 with complications suffering a loss of oxygen at birth affecting her brain. She finally came home after three months in the hospital but sadly, Savannah passed away just before her first birthday. She taught Tom and his family the true meaning of strength, the power of prayer, and most of all hope. After experiencing this with his daughter, he started Hold On, Pray Everyday (H.O.P.E); to spread a positive message of hope especially to those going through difficult times. They sell "Hope Hats," T-shirts, and bracelets with an anchor which is the universal symbol for hope. Every month, Hold On, Pray Every day donates a portion of their sales back to local children's specialized hospitals in honor and memory of their daughter Savannah. In addition to donating a portion of their sales from their charity each month, they also purchase presents for every child in the hospital for the holidays. After Savannah passed, Tom knew that he needed to do something positive and turn his "mess" into a "message." He knows Savannah would be proud. The Cleveland Browns thank Tom for sharing your story taking the pledge to #give10 and to spread HOPEwherever you go.