Browns Community Highlights - July 7

Name: Andy Stratton

Hometown: Cranford New Jersey

How they give back:

Battalion Chief Andy Stratton is a career firefighter in New Jersey, and unfortunately has seen many tragedies over the last twenty years. Sadly, many involved were children who were severely burned in fires. Midway through his career, he read an inspiring story written by the NJ State FMBA President about a special camp for children who are burn survivors. Each year the camp hosts roughly 80 kids between the ages of 8 and 18. These kids are mostly from burn units on the east coast, but there have been dozens from around the world. The theme of the camp is that for one week, these kids can just be kids, this is a week where they are taught to be proud of their survival and to learn they can do anything. The all- volunteer staff consists of firefighters, burn unit nurses, and many adult burn survivors. Andy is proud to say this is his 10th year there and plans to return for many more. He truly believes the counselors give their all, but get so much more back in return. Andy is new to the Browns fan base and has just recently taken the pledge to #give10. He now plans to spread the #give10 message back in New Jersey and continue to volunteer doing whatever and whenever he can. On behalf of the Cleveland Browns we thank you for taking the pledge and continue to #give10!