Browns Community Highlights - June 2

Name: Greg R.

How they give back:

Greg, a member of the Cleveland Browns finance team, has been choosing to #give10 since the inception of the movement back in 2014. Greg is always ready to jump in and volunteer whenever the opportunity arises, whether it's with Special Olympics at the annual Play 60 football festival, building a playground for a local school, volunteering as a chaperone at his son's school events, or one of his favorite, being an Adapted Football League volunteer. As the 2017 season kicks off this Saturday, Greg is all about the program and making sure children of all abilities have the opportunity to play, hang out with their friends and enjoy the sport of football.

Name: Rachel B.

How they give back:

Rachel began her quest to find a cure through the Susan G. Komen foundation nearly seven years ago. Each year she's put on a golf outing to raise money, awareness and support for the many in her area fighting and surviving but also nationwide. This year with the support of sponsors, golfers, and volunteers they were able to raise $24,465.00 for Susan G. Komen 3-Day for the Cure. Her team alone has raised over $355,000.00 for the Susan G. Komen 3-Day since they began the passion for a cure in 2005. The event to benefit breast cancer research for a cure occurred at Jefferson Golf & Country Club in Blacklick, Ohio. There were approximately 118 golfers, 20 volunteers, and more than 107 sponsors/donors supported the event. #give10

