Browns Community Highlights - March 17

Name: Rewa S.

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

What you do to give back?

Rewa is a volunteer at her son's catholic school assisting with the bingo night and other collective fundraisers. She is also a team mom for her son's high school football team. Rewa, like many, goes above and beyond for her son and his teammates. Assuring they arrive at practice on time, have a ride from the fields and get back home safely. Recently, the team experienced great success in which they were invited to play in a national tournament held in Florida. Rewa and two other moms accompanied 20 plus youth to the games. Because they were the only chaperones, Rewa and her friends collected enough money to make sure the boys would be able to have dinner every night. They cooked and cleaned and treated each of the boys as if they were their own sons. Although her son will be graduating soon, she will continue to help out with the team. She likes to see the boys succeed when they're in their element and happy and says it keeps them focused on the right things.