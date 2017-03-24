Browns Community Highlights - March 24

Name: Coach Hunek

What you do to give back?

Coach Jon Hunek has been volunteering and giving his time for many years. In his second year as the Berea Mid-Park High School Head Coach he really wanted to find ways for his players to become well-rounded young men. He looks for opportunities to develop them on and off the playing field. They took the initiative and volunteered with the local Lou Groza football team at one of their camps on Saturday. It's important for them to give back and help others especially the younger players who look up to the high school players who are doing good and follow suit.

Name: Sherdina W.

What you do to give back?

Sherdina is a school nurse at Garrett Morgan High School in Cleveland Metropolitan School District who works extremely hard to make sure that her students have the best opportunity to make healthy choices every day. Garrett Morgan was the first high school selected for the Morgan Stanley Healthy City Grant Award. Through the school wellness program "Fuel Up to Play 60", they're on their way to becoming a healthier generation and obtaining a gold medal. The parents, administrators and even custodians have all been supportive of the programming ensuring a successful result for all. They have chosen to focus on components of good health, play and tackling obesity. They host a market day, where the food bank provides food and goods for the community to come in and shop and get the groceries that they need. It's an all-inclusive atmosphere where senior citizens have come in to #give10 and help as well. In addition to school support, Sherdina has also brought in members of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc., a nonprofit that advocates for women and children, health disparity and STEM curriculum and nutrition. The healthy national initiatives fit in perfectly with what the school was looking to do locally, so many in the coalition who are also former educators come to work the market each month. Sherdina believes that it's a great place to be right now and it's an accomplishment she is extremely proud of.

Name: Mr. Crowley

What you do to give back?

Mr. Crowley is a Browns fan who is looking to get involved by supporting local non profits financially and through other charitable donations. He's begun by just the simple spring cleaning method of packing up clothes that he doesn't wear anymore and going to donate to the goodwill everything that he doesn't need. By doing so he not only looks to help and assist others, hopefully making them happy, but it also helps him organize. He's excited about the steps he's making to also keep the Earth green and help the environment by doing the small things at his home and in his community and making sure it can have a ripple effect on those around him and continue in other cities, regions and potentially states.

Interested in signing up your volunteer group for First and Ten? Group forms available! Click herehttp://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/firstandten.html* to learn more about how to #give10*

Follow @BrownsGiveBack on Twitter and Instagram and tell us what you are doing to help others using #give10 to unite us all as Browns fans. Give 10 hours, help your community.