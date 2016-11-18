Browns Community Highlights - November 18

*The Cleveland Browns are committed to the community. Through the First and Ten movement, the Dawg Pound is encouraged to share what they are doing to give back. This week the Cleveland Browns are highlighting schools that participated in this years' Cleveland Browns Fall Play 60 Challenge! During the challenge, students and teachers were asked to tell us how they choose to give back in the community! Thank you to all of the participants, continuing to stay active and give back in the community!

*How do you give back?#give10

Name: Wilson School Hometown: Cleveland, OH What you do to give back?

**Wilson school gives back by partnering with the Greater Cleveland Food bank every second Wednesday of the month. As a school, Wilson donates their time to hand out food to the needy. Wilson School says that they use the Play 60 initiative by donating time to the community but also by having additional activity time during the 3-hour food bank program. Wilson not only offers students but community members the opportunity to come in the gym and play basketball, hula hoop and do other various fitness activities.

Name: Louisville Middle School What you do to give back?

**Louisville Middle School encourages students to give back each week by helping throughout the building and in their community. Recently students were able to participate in the Fuel Up to Play 60 kickoff and ambassadors assisted in running the event. Participants and those who attended help set up, clean up, hand out food, run events, and encourage youth to participate. The entire Louisville Middle School community was invited!

Name: Memorial Middle School What you do to give back?

**Memorial Middle School gives back in so many ways. Last year they raised over $8000 for the American Heart Association through a Hoops for Heart event. During the holidays they collect food and dry goods for the local food pantry. The school collected books for the Mentor Public Library to use in their Little Free Library Program throughout the community. Memorial Middle School also hosted and participated in Relay for Life and earned money for cancer research. The NJHS group at Memorial makes blankets for children in local hospitals as well!

Name: McKinley School K-8

What you do to give back?

Mckinley School participates in the Holiday "Can the Principal" Food Drives. During the holidays, the school encourages students and teachers to bring in unopened non-perishable canned and boxed foods that can be donated to local food banks and/or to the school family needs. McKinley students and teachers only have to set aside a half hour or so just before Thanksgiving and Christmas to transport the items.

Name: Muraski Elementary

What you do to give back?

Muraski Elementary school had several food drives for the Strongsville Food Bank. The school held one in conjunction with their First and Ten event, The Mustang Stampede Fun Run. There is no entry fee for the one mile run for kids, but lots of great awards and growth in confidence. The school also collected over $150 worth of food for the food bank that day!

Interested in signing up your volunteer group for First and Ten? Group forms available! Click herehttp://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/firstandten.html to learn more about how to #give10

Follow @BrownsGiveBack on Twitter and Instagram and tell us what you are doing to help others using #give10 to unite us all as Browns fans. Give 10 hours, help your community.