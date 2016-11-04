Browns Community Highlights - November 4

Name: Angelo Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio What you do to give back?

Angelo gives about to the military in the community by being involved with the Ohio Flags of Honor Memorial organization that pays tribute to fallen heroes from wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. The organization chooses to honor men and women who were killed in action who are from the state of Ohio. Treasurer of origination, Angelo is also coordinator for 4-6 events in NE Ohio every year for the Ohio Flags of Honor Memorial. The organization honors those who have fallen by traveling with a display of flags with names of the fallen on them. A ceremony is held at various City Halls to honor the fallen. The flags that are brought to the ceremony stay up for an entire weekend and then make their way to another city, holding another ceremony. Overall, 800 flags in total are displayed at the ceremonies with 294 of them including names of the fallen. Thanks Angelo for helping honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Name: Joe Hometown: Cleveland, OH What you do to give back?

**Joe gives back to the military by helping with events through the USO of northern Ohio. Joe chooses to help with any special events in which assistance is needed and also spends his time during the week at the USO lounge. Along with this, Joe is a mentor for the Veterans Program based out of Cuyahoga County for veterans who are on prohibition and are looking for guidance. Joe thinks that it is important to give back to the military because Joe has been able to see through experience how fortunate Americans are to be citizens of this country and feels that it is important to give back especially to those who have served. Thanks Joe!

Name: Tiffany

Hometown: Kent, OH

What you do to give back?

Tiffany is a veteran of the US Army and now chooses to give her time to those who have served as well. Tiffany is a Senior Support Worker at the Freedom House, a 14-bed therapy based transitional shelter for homeless veterans. Tiffany works side-by-side her veteran clients, helping with their case management and anything they might need that will help them in their transition from homelessness to permanent housing. Tiffany is glad that she has found a way to continue serving by giving back to her fellow brothers and sisters in arms!