Browns Community Highlights - October 14

Name: Frank

Hometown:Highland Heights, OH

What you do to give back?Frank gives back by assisting with Grades K-2 St. Paschals track team, while also being a member of St. Paschals Finance Council. He also volunteers with Lake County YMCA Dream Home giveaway and the Cleveland Food Bank. Frank believes that it is important to give back in the community because he believes that we have to be active in our community to help those less fortunate, to guide our children to success, and provide opportunities to make our communities stronger, safer and a great place to live. Thanks, Frank!

Name: Rich

Hometown:Brooklyn, NY

What you do to give back?Rich is the president of the Brooklyn Browns Backers here in NYC and are giving back to the less fortunate this fall! Together, the Browns Backers are running a 5K race on November 5th at a nearby park to raise money for a local soup kitchen. Immediately after the race, the Brooklyn Browns Backers will be partnering with the NFL Play League flag football to host a brunch before their game at the field next door. Thank you to Rich and the rest of the Brooklyn Browns Backers for giving back to the less fortunate and for also staying active and healthy!

Name: Mitchell & Malinda

Hometown:Berea, OH

What do you do to give back?Mitchell and Malinda are founders of the Maryssa's Mission Foundation and give back to the community by visiting and providing temporary aid to families of medically fragile children by preparing meals, catering meals, delivering goody bags and quilts to local children's hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses. Knowing about dealing first hand with family struggles, Mitchell and Malinda believe it is important to help children in need and giving them the best possible care possible.

