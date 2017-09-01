Browns Community Highlights - September 1





The Cleveland Browns are committed to the community. Through First and Ten, the Dawg Pound is encouraged to share what they are doing to give back. Get inspired and check out what these fans are doing to help their community:

How do you give back?

Name: Jeff Brant

Hometown: Rocky River, OH

How they give back: Jeff is the President of Rocky River student activities' boosters. Jeff volunteers his time and tries to raise money for the local Rocky River schools through school spirit wear, concession stands at local games and membership sign ups. Jeff and all of the other volunteers, about 70, raised about $85,000 last year. All the money that is raised goes back into the school system and helps supplement the high school funds and also pays for all of the extracurricular middle school activities throughout the year. Jeff has been president of the boosters for three years now and also volunteers his time on the Rocky River little league board of trustees.

Name: Luke Kemets

Hometown: Rocky River, OH

How they give back: Luke gives back to his community by helping out at his town's sporting events. Luke has been attending Rocky River football games now for eight years and has helped out by collecting tickets and managing the scoreboard. He has been the event coordinator for a couple of games as well, which Luke says that he loves to give back because this is his community and his town and wants to help out as much as he can.

Name: Jennifer Smith

Hometown: Westlake, OH

How they give back:* *Jennifer has been volunteering for seven years now and works closely with the handicapped. Jennifer helps to try and prepare them for employment within their local communities. She decided to do this after working in the food service industry for 22 years. She is currently looking for additional opportunities to continue to #give10 to her community.

Name: Jimmy Roth

Hometown: Wallingford, CT

How they give back: Jimmy is one of our many #give10 volunteers that continue to help out even outside of the local Cleveland area. Jimmy is a social worker in the State of Connecticut and has been working both on and off the clock to provide services to families in need in for the more troubled communities in the state of Connecticut. It's great to see Browns fans giving back across the nation and the world.

Name: Louis Vasi

Hometown: North Ridgeville, OH

How they give back: Louis has been volunteering his time within in his community for 30 years now. Louis volunteers at the Ohio Hot Stove Baseball League which was founded right here in Northeast Ohio. He initially started volunteering in the league when he was coaching his kid's baseball teams and as time went on, being so involved in the community, he decided to keep going. After his kids grew up nearly 30 years later, Louis is still working in the Ohio Hot Stove Baseball League, and has held various positions within the organization. He mainly works as an umpire now and runs free classes for both youth and adults to come in and learn about becoming an umpire. Lou has been known as the "Go to Guy" in his community and we're proud to feature him as chooses to #give10.

