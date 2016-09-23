Browns Community Highlights - September 23

Ashley

Hometown: Youngstown, OH

Ashley gives back to the community by running a charity that assists children in the valley with things such as everyday essentials, things needed in emergency care and holiday assistance. In the past three years, Ashely has been able to help and assist over 300 families in her community! Whatever help someone may need, Ashley is there to serve them in any way that she can! Thank you for all of your hard work and dedication to the community, Ashley!

Beth

Hometown: Avon, OH

Beth has been giving back for quite some time now. Since 2003, Beth and her crew have been holding fundraisers to collect money and awareness for Crohns and Colitis diseases. After Beth visited patients who suffered from this disease, she realized that these people needed help in covering costs for their illness, such as surgeries, meals, medicine, and transportation. Beth holds 2 fundraisers a year for this causes and has been successful in helping pay off patient's gas, food, and travel expenses during their hardship. Along with helping those who live with this disease, Beth is also thinking of the patient's families. Recently, Beth bought recliners for families who find themselves staying the night at the hospital with their loved ones. Wow, thank you Beth!

Ruth

Hometown: Troy, OH

Ruth works for a nonprofit mental health and recovery center. Many of those, including Ruth volunteer for this nonprofit while also working for the Center. This nonprofit focuses on children, youth, recovery and resiliency. Ruth and her coworkers put their focus on a variety of different things such as, mental health counseling, hotline and mobile crisis services, programming for youth on topics such as bullying, those will substance abuse issues, and supportive interventions for loved ones. Thank you Ruth for all of those that you help and volunteering your time!* *

Marianne

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

Marianne gives back by working for a nonprofit organization called Northeast Ohio Autism Group. This group is dedicated to giving back to those in the local community who have autism. Marianne and her group hold fund raisers to provide support to programs and schools for children and adults with autism in northeast Ohio. Along with this Marianne and NEOAG hold community events and give ant bullying presentations at schools to help people better understand those with autism. Thank you for your efforts to #give10!

Interested in signing up your volunteer group for First and Ten? Group forms available!

