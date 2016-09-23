Browns Community Highlights - September 23

The Cleveland Browns are committed to the community. Through First and Ten, the Dawg Pound is encouraged to share what they are doing to give back. Get inspired and check out what these fans are doing to help their community:
Laura
Hometown: Girard, OH
Laura works at St. Rose Elementary School, where each month they take up a special cause for a service project. Laura for Rose Elementary have done a variety of good work in the community ranging from making blankets for children and adults who need it, to collecting hats, gloves and toys for children in the community. The St. Rose Elementary community encourages each other to give back to worthwhile local causes that could use help. What an amazing student body, parents, and administration from St Rose Elementary! Thank you to you and your school, Laura!
Ashley
Hometown: Youngstown, OH
Ashley gives back to the community by running a charity that assists children in the valley with things such as everyday essentials, things needed in emergency care and holiday assistance. In the past three years, Ashely has been able to help and assist over 300 families in her community! Whatever help someone may need, Ashley is there to serve them in any way that she can! Thank you for all of your hard work and dedication to the community, Ashley!
Beth
Hometown: Avon, OH
Beth has been giving back for quite some time now. Since 2003, Beth and her crew have been holding fundraisers to collect money and awareness for Crohns and Colitis diseases. After Beth visited patients who suffered from this disease, she realized that these people needed help in covering costs for their illness, such as surgeries, meals, medicine, and transportation. Beth holds 2 fundraisers a year for this causes and has been successful in helping pay off patient's gas, food, and travel expenses during their hardship. Along with helping those who live with this disease, Beth is also thinking of the patient's families. Recently, Beth bought recliners for families who find themselves staying the night at the hospital with their loved ones. Wow, thank you Beth!
Ruth
Hometown: Troy, OH
Ruth works for a nonprofit mental health and recovery center. Many of those, including Ruth volunteer for this nonprofit while also working for the Center. This nonprofit focuses on children, youth, recovery and resiliency. Ruth and her coworkers put their focus on a variety of different things such as, mental health counseling, hotline and mobile crisis services, programming for youth on topics such as bullying, those will substance abuse issues, and supportive interventions for loved ones. Thank you Ruth for all of those that you help and volunteering your time!* *
Marianne
Hometown: Cleveland, OH
Marianne gives back by working for a nonprofit organization called Northeast Ohio Autism Group. This group is dedicated to giving back to those in the local community who have autism. Marianne and her group hold fund raisers to provide support to programs and schools for children and adults with autism in northeast Ohio. Along with this Marianne and NEOAG hold community events and give ant bullying presentations at schools to help people better understand those with autism. Thank you for your efforts to #give10!
The Browns are dedicated to #give10 through the team's First and Ten initiative. Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by volunteering for 10 hours each year. Since its inception, Browns fans have committed to volunteering more than 1 million hours to impact their communities by pledging to #give10. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10.