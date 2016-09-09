Browns Community Highlights - September 9

Amy

Hometown: Cambridge, OH

Amy is a Community Event's Coordinator at her local Church, Faith Community Free Methodist Church in Cambridge Ohio. She organizes event's such as their upcoming event in October Fall Festival. The event is open to everyone to attend, and everything thing they offer is free to the community. Amy says that the objective of events like this is to show the community that they love and care about all of them, no matter their situation or background. Amy's group focuses on joining together to love and care for everyone and teach other's that have never experienced this type of open arm's love. Amy says that changing one life at a time is her community project. Thanks Amy!

Myles

Hometown: Euclid, OH

Myles gives back to the community by keeping pedestrians on the streets safe and out of trouble. Kyles and his crew handle a lot of parking enforcement on the streets while also handling Euclid beach to get people to and from their destination. To keep those safe, Myles also helped direct traffic during various parades that go on in Ohio. Along with this Myles helped out at the Junior Police Academy, creating valuable and special relationships between the kids that were a part of it. Since it is so important to keep pedestrians safe on the streets and outside, we can't thank Myles and his team enough for all that they do to keep the community in good hands! Thank you Myles.