Browns D will 'have to be at our best' to slow down Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase

Woods isn't surprised to see Chase and Burrow instantly develop great chemistry in Cincinnati. Their hot start is a product of what they developed in Baton Rouge, when Chase caught 1,780 of Burrow's 5,671 passing yards, as well as 20 of his 60 touchdowns in 2019.

The challenge Woods and the defense have this week is to find a way to stop them, which only two defenses have managed to do — that's how many games Chase hasn't found the end zone, although he did amass a respectable 77 yards and 97 yards in each of those games.

"I think it's the timing of the routes," Woods said. "Whenever you see our quarterbacks out here or anywhere I've been, and I think based on the route they are running, the timing and that connection that they know exactly when that guy is going to break his route off or that receiver knows exactly when that ball is coming out."

The Browns are closer to receiving a big boost in their secondary that could help them.

CB Denzel Ward returned to practice this week after missing last week with a hamstring injury. Ward, as well as other top CBs Greg Newsome and Troy Hill, could be fully healthy and back in action for the first time since Week 7, which is when Ward suffered his injury after 39 snaps.

"We're going to see," Woods said. "Today is a big day for him. He's going to be out [on the field]. He will take some practice reps. I think he's feeling better just from the conversations I had with him. It would be nice to have him."

The onus, however, will be on everyone on the defense to do what's necessary in slowing down one of the top duos in the league.