Team Coverage

Presented by

Browns focused on preparation, execution entering a pivotal point in the season

The Browns are embracing the mentality that their backs are against the wall as they look to quickly make up ground in the division

Nov 04, 2021 at 03:36 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The way Browns players see it, the time is now to prove they have what it takes to become a more consistent team and remain a playoff contender this season.

That time, to be exact, is nine games, and each of them have grown increasingly important after three losses in the last four weeks. Nine games might seem like plenty of time for the Browns to consistently show their strengths and return to the winning ways they showed in the second half of last season, but their record, 4-4, is not what anyone on the team expected at this point of the year.

Every game left on the schedule is a big one for the Browns. To them, the biggest game is the next one: Sunday against the Bengals, who are one loss behind the Ravens for the lead in the AFC North and the primary focus in the locker room for the next four days in Cleveland.

"The margin for error is extremely small," S John Johnson III said Thursday. "This is the time where teams start to separate themselves. You can either start losing, or you can start winning. We want to start winning."

Photos: Bengals Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos from the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Browns preparing for their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on November 3, 2021.
1 / 30

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 3, 2021.
2 / 30

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 3, 2021.
3 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on November 3, 2021.
4 / 30

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during practice on November 3, 2021.
5 / 30

Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on November 3, 2021.
6 / 30

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on November 3, 2021.
7 / 30

A helmet during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice on November 3, 2021.
8 / 30

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on November 3, 2021.
9 / 30

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during practice on November 3, 2021.
10 / 30

Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 3, 2021.
11 / 30

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice on November 3, 2021.
12 / 30

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on November 3, 2021.
13 / 30

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 3, 2021.
14 / 30

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Dale Jones during practice on November 3, 2021.
15 / 30

Dale Jones during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A Salute to Service Helmet Decal during practice on November 3, 2021.
16 / 30

A Salute to Service Helmet Decal during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard David Moore (60) during practice on November 3, 2021.
17 / 30

Offensive guard David Moore (60) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A Salute to Service Helmet Decal during practice on November 3, 2021.
18 / 30

A Salute to Service Helmet Decal during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Senior Vice President of Player Health & Development Joe Sheehan and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 3, 2021.
19 / 30

Senior Vice President of Player Health & Development Joe Sheehan and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 3, 2021.
20 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on November 3, 2021.
21 / 30

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 3, 2021.
22 / 30

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 3, 2021.
23 / 30

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 3, 2021.
24 / 30

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 3, 2021.
25 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 3, 2021.
26 / 30

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during practice on November 3, 2021.
27 / 30

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 3, 2021.
28 / 30

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during practice on November 3, 2021.
29 / 30

The defense during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during practice on November 3, 2021.
30 / 30

Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

The Browns have the mentality that their backs are against the wall after a 15-10 loss to Pittsburgh last Sunday further exposed some of the flaws that have made wins more challenging to find. Players from the offense and defense both took accountability for the loss and were hard on their collective groups for not playing the complementary football they expected to play by the season's halfway point.

The primary goal this week has continued to be about preparation for Cincinnati despite ongoing outside speculation about Odell Beckham Jr., who was excused from practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Coach Kevin Stefanski stressed Wednesday the Browns were only concerning themselves with what was on their plate for each day of practice this week. Other players echoed those sentiments Thursday.

"I think we're in a good spot," G Joel Bitonio said. "We've got to go out there and find a win. That's kind of our goal this week is to go 1-0 and just find a way to win."

A win this week requires shutting down a team many around the league believe to be one of the top risers this season.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has piloted Cincinnati into position to make a playoff run — he's sixth in the NFL in passing yards — while first-round rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase is third in the league in receiving yards and leads the league in yards per reception.

The Browns, though, are one win away from having the same record as them and making up ground in the AFC North, which is why the importance of Sunday can't be overstated.

"They've got a complete offense," Johnson said. "It's going to be tough, but that's why we're putting in the work this weekend. I think we're in a good place right now."

Offensively, the Browns are focused on upping the production in their passing game and helping quarterback Baker Mayfield get back to the sharp play he found in the second half of last season. The Browns need Mayfield, who's been playing through a complete tear of his labrum in his left shoulder, to find that spark, which could reignite the rest of the offense and help boost the Browns back to the top of playoff contenders.

"My confidence in Baker is big," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. "He's the leader of this offense. As he goes, we go. He just has to again maintain the laser focus of getting him ready for this week."

The same message applies for the rest of the Browns — they can't take anything lightly when it comes to Sunday's game, and they can't focus on anything beyond the Bengals.

"We can control our destiny," Johnson said. "We can win out, we can win the majority of our other games and we can win these division games. We have a chance. I think we're in a good place, but we definitely want to do better, kick it up and notch and get ready for this little run we're about to make."

Related Content

news

Blake Hance 'feeling comfortable' as another starting opportunity awaits

Hance's perseverance to always being ready has led him to another big starting opportunity on the Browns O-Line
news

Browns striving to 'make the most of our opportunities' on both sides of the ball

From turnovers to lack of offensive rhythm, the Browns are looking at all angles to get better results
news

Browns D not interested in positives from a loss, focused on being even better to deliver wins

Despite holding the Steelers to 15 points, the Browns defense didn't find many positives in Week 8
news

D'Ernest Johnson's inspirational story just keeps getting better, and he's not done yet

Johnson has absorbed all the appreciation from his Week 7 performance. Now, he's eager to continue making the most of his opportunities and add more to his unbelievable NFL journey
news

Baker Mayfield plans to take 'day-by-day' approach, get 'as close to 100 percent as possible' before making return

Mayfield said his shoulder is feeling better after sitting out Week 7
news

Jedrick Wills Jr. ramping up practice work after giving Browns a boost

Wills' availability for Week 7, where he played in all offensive snaps for the first time this season, was 'a big deal' for the Browns' offense
news

Case Keenum 'orchestrated the operation,' rallies injury-mired Browns offense 

In his first start in two seasons, Keenum did everything needed to lead the offense following a short week
news

Case Keenum has 'been ready' to start since Day 1 with Browns

The Browns announced Keenum will start over Baker Mayfield for Week 7 as Mayfield nurses a shoulder injury
news

Baker Mayfield says he expects to push through the pain and play Thursday

Mayfield was a limited participant at the Browns' practice on Tuesday
news

Browns D confident it can correct mistakes and bounce back in a hurry

The defense is making the most of a short week to correct mistakes from the past two games
news

Kareem Hunt ready to 'hold it down' in Browns backfield

Hunt is prepared to embrace whatever the Browns have in store for him with Nick Chubb out for Week 6
Advertising