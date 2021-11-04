News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: S John Johnson III confident he'll be ready for Bengals

The veteran safety missed the 2nd half of last week’s loss to the Steelers

Nov 04, 2021 at 05:12 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

John Johnson III returned to practice Thursday and vowed he would be ready to play Sunday against the Bengals.

The veteran safety suffered a neck injury in the second quarter of last week's loss to the Steelers — his first significant stretch of missed snaps since 2019. Johnson said he played a handful of plays after sustaining the injury but was held out for precautionary reasons for the entire second half.

"I felt like I could have finished the game," Johnson said. "It was a safety thing … I feel great right now. I've taken it easy this week but I'm 100 percent fully ready to play this week."

Without Johnson, the Browns relied on second-year safety Grant Delpit in Johnson's usual spot in the back of the defense. With Johnson likely available, defensive coordinator Joe Woods will have the flexibility to deploy Johnson, Delpit and Ronnie Harrison Jr. at the same time against a Cincinnati offense that likes to air it out to its three talented wide receivers.

"They've got a complete offense and a young, gun-slinging quarterback that's put some great stuff on tape," Johnson said. "The offense as a whole is a challenge, one of our toughest challenges up to this date, and it's on the road, so it's going to be tough. That's why we're putting in this work this week and I think we're in a good place right now."

Other Returns

Johnson was among a handful of players to return to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's.

DT Malik Jackson (ankle), WR Jarvis Landry (knee), DT Malik McDowell (illness) and DE Takkarist McKinley (groin) were all back in action. CB Denzel Ward (hamstring) and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) were limited for a second straight practice after missing last week's game against the Steelers.

Woods said Thursday's practice would be big for Ward.

"He is going to be out [on the field]," Woods said. "He will take some practice reps. I think he is feeling better just from the conversations I had with him. It would be nice to have him."

Related Links

Photos: Bengals Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos from the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Browns preparing for their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on November 3, 2021.
1 / 30

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 3, 2021.
2 / 30

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 3, 2021.
3 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on November 3, 2021.
4 / 30

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during practice on November 3, 2021.
5 / 30

Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on November 3, 2021.
6 / 30

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on November 3, 2021.
7 / 30

A helmet during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice on November 3, 2021.
8 / 30

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on November 3, 2021.
9 / 30

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during practice on November 3, 2021.
10 / 30

Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 3, 2021.
11 / 30

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice on November 3, 2021.
12 / 30

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on November 3, 2021.
13 / 30

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 3, 2021.
14 / 30

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Dale Jones during practice on November 3, 2021.
15 / 30

Dale Jones during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A Salute to Service Helmet Decal during practice on November 3, 2021.
16 / 30

A Salute to Service Helmet Decal during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard David Moore (60) during practice on November 3, 2021.
17 / 30

Offensive guard David Moore (60) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A Salute to Service Helmet Decal during practice on November 3, 2021.
18 / 30

A Salute to Service Helmet Decal during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Senior Vice President of Player Health & Development Joe Sheehan and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 3, 2021.
19 / 30

Senior Vice President of Player Health & Development Joe Sheehan and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 3, 2021.
20 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on November 3, 2021.
21 / 30

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 3, 2021.
22 / 30

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 3, 2021.
23 / 30

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 3, 2021.
24 / 30

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 3, 2021.
25 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 3, 2021.
26 / 30

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during practice on November 3, 2021.
27 / 30

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 3, 2021.
28 / 30

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during practice on November 3, 2021.
29 / 30

The defense during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during practice on November 3, 2021.
30 / 30

Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during practice on November 3, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

What If?

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer laid out the Browns' contingency plans Thursday in the event the Browns were to experience what the Steelers went through last week, when K Chris Boswell suffered a concussion in the second quarter.

Priefer said P Jamie Gillan would take over the kicking duties and QB Case Keenum would work as his holder. Gillan was a kicker for all four of his seasons at Arkansas Pine-Bluff, going 46-of-73, and attempted one field goal in 2020, a miss from 50+ yards.

The Steelers did not have the same kind of luxury because their punter, Pressley Harvin III, did not have any kicking experience in college.

"Jamie kicked off during training camp," Priefer said. "This time of year because it is a long season, he would be fine. He kicked a few into the net. If we needed him to, he would be OK."

Walker On The Spot

Priefer credited LB Anthony Walker with snuffing out the Steelers' fake field goal attempt well before the ball was snapped.

"(LB) Anthony (Walker Jr.) did a great job," Priefer said. "It is an easy check for us any time they motion. I think we are pretty sound. I am not sure why they ran it. We are pretty sound in what we do, and it was a pretty easy check for us. I thought the guys did a great job of reacting to the situation at hand just like we did against the Giants last year when they broke the formation. T

"The Steelers ran a fake three years ago in Denver – not exactly the same thing, but every time we play Pittsburgh, I show that fake. It is just be on high alert because Chris Boswell can throw the ball so we are always alert for stuff like that."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Denzel Ward, Donovan Peoples-Jones return to practice

The Browns are looking forward to working two key players back into action ahead of Week 9 against the Bengals
news

News & Notes: T Jack Conklin out 'multiple weeks' with elbow injury

Blake Hance will take over on the right side of the line while Conklin recovers
news

News & Notes: Landry, Beckham 'bring so much to the offense' when teamed together

The Browns are looking forward to having Landry and Beckham available for the second straight week
news

News & Notes: Jarvis Landry says he'll be ready for Steelers

The Browns veteran WR returned to practice Thursday
news

News & Notes: Jack Conklin ready to get Browns O-Line back to full strength

Cleveland's veteran RT has missed the past 2 games with a knee injury but expects to play Sunday
news

News & Notes: Greedy Williams ready again if Browns need him to start

Cleveland's 3rd-year CB stepped in for Denzel Ward in last week's win over the Broncos
news

News & Notes: Browns backups follow expectations to deliver no matter when their call comes

Backup players were a part of a number of key plays the Browns made in their 17-14 win over the Broncos
news

News & Notes: Browns rule out RB Nick Chubb but remain confident in depth

The Browns will head into Thursday without their two top running backs but have faith in their depth to keep the run game strong
news

News & Notes: Kareem Hunt, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out multiple weeks with injuries

Two of Cleveland's top players suffered significant injuries in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals
news

News & Notes: Odell Beckham Jr. says winning is what matters most because 'ultimate goal is to win a championship'

The Pro Bowl WR likes Browns' mentality as they look to bounce back against the Cardinals
news

News & Notes: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah feeling fine, ready to build off a busy day in L.A.

The rookie LB played his highest snap total of the season in Week 5
Advertising