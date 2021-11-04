News & Notes: S John Johnson III confident he'll be ready for Bengals

John Johnson III returned to practice Thursday and vowed he would be ready to play Sunday against the Bengals.

The veteran safety suffered a neck injury in the second quarter of last week's loss to the Steelers — his first significant stretch of missed snaps since 2019. Johnson said he played a handful of plays after sustaining the injury but was held out for precautionary reasons for the entire second half.

"I felt like I could have finished the game," Johnson said. "It was a safety thing … I feel great right now. I've taken it easy this week but I'm 100 percent fully ready to play this week."

Without Johnson, the Browns relied on second-year safety Grant Delpit in Johnson's usual spot in the back of the defense. With Johnson likely available, defensive coordinator Joe Woods will have the flexibility to deploy Johnson, Delpit and Ronnie Harrison Jr. at the same time against a Cincinnati offense that likes to air it out to its three talented wide receivers.