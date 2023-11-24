How the Browns defense matches up against the Broncos offense

The Broncos, however, can also beat teams on the ground. They've rushed for an average of over 134 yards per game during Weeks 5-10. They have a solid running back committee with Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine and undrafted rookie Jaleel Mclaughlin.

Williams is the center of attention due to his two games this season with over 20 attempts. He is tied for 12th with seven other backs, with 12 rushes for 10-plus yards. Additionally, he ranks 19th in missed tackles with a count of 21 and is also 19th for yards-after-contact-per-attempt with 2.79, according to Pro Football Focus.

While the Broncos balanced attack in this four-game stretch has played a role in their wins, the Browns also have pieces that can match up well against their offense. In the secondary, Emerson plays physical and has allowed a 30.8 passer rating, the fourth best in the NFL, per PFF.

The Browns will be without CB Denzel Ward, but they have options who can fill that hole. CB Greg Newsome II has been proving himself as a valuable player for the Browns this season. In Week 10, he scored a pick-six against the Ravens when Ward was sidelined due to an injury. Newsome is expected to be a great opponent for Jeudy.

Overall, the Brown defense has allowed the fewest passing yards at 1,665 this season.

The Browns also have a top-10 run defense in the league. They have allowed only 996 rushing yards, ranking ninth in the league. Additionally, they lead the league in stopping teams from rushing for a first down, with only 18.6 percent of successful attempts.

The Browns defensive line is anchored by DE Myles Garrett – the current NFL sack leader, who has had 13 sacks this season. Despite facing double-teams on 32 percent of his snaps this season, Garrett boasts the second-highest pass-rush win rate with 42 percent, which is a testament to his ability to break through double-teams, per ESPN.

"He's playing at a high level," Broncos HC Sean Payon said of Garrett. "He's smart, he's talented and he has every one of those traits that you're looking for. His get-off is fantastic. He's battling chips and nudges and all those things. He's having a great season. They're playing really good defense. They're first in the league in a lot of categories. He's something else."

The Browns top the list for total defense and points per possession, scoring 1.2. According to Statmuse, Cleveland has allowed the fewest yards per drive since at least 2000 and the fewest yards per game (243.3) since 2008. They've also allowed the fewest passing yards per game (143.7) since 1982 and the fewest first downs per game (12.5) since 1973.

Additionally, the Browns have forced three-and-outs on the highest percentage of drives since the stat started being tracked in 2000.

The Browns defense has an opportunity to exploit their matchups and make things difficult for the Broncos. However, the Browns defense must force a turnover to help their offense on the road. The defense can open up short-field opportunities for QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson if they force turnovers.

Even though the Broncos have not thrown an interception in the last four games, they have fumbled twice. The Browns defense in the last four games has forced seven turnovers.