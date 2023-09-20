Team Coverage

Presented by

How the Browns defense can shut down the Titans offense

Sep 20, 2023 at 04:52 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

Browns Titans

Now that Week 2 is behind us, the Browns look forward to the matchup against the Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

During the off-season, the Titans revamped their offense, adding veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins and WR Chris Moore. They also won their first game of the season with an impressive 27-24 overtime victory over the Chargers in Week 2.

The Browns' defense will face an improving offense that has had an excellent running game in recent years featuring the two-time NFL rushing leader RB Derrick Henry. He was the primary offensive weapon in the past, but with new OC Tim Kelly, the Titans now utilize multiple weapons.

One of those weapons in the backfield is rookie RB Tyjae Spears, who will provide relief for Henry. On Sunday against the Chargers, Henry played in 46 of Tennessee's offensive snaps, while Spears played in 24 snaps. Both players had productive games, with Henry making 95 all-purpose yards and scoring a touchdown and Spears averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

The Titans passing game made a complete 180 against the Chargers after struggling against the Saints in Week 1. QB Ryan Tannehill bounced back in Week 2 after a tough week against the Saints, where he threw three interceptions and no touchdowns. He finished with a Passer Rating of 28.8. Against the Chargers, Tannehill completed a 70-yard pass to WR Treylon Burks and a 49-yard pass to Moore. He also connected with Hopkins four out of five times. Tannehill finished with a 123.3 Passer Rating.

"Very physical group," head coach Kevin Stefanski said of the Titans offense. "Starts with the run game, getting a ton of touches for Derrick Henry, who's as good as anybody as there is - one man can't tackle Derrick Henry. They have a great boot action game, a great keeper game, run actions, play action shots down the field, screen game."

Photos: In Focus - Kareem Hunt

RB Kareem Hunt is returning to the Browns, who played four seasons in Cleveland beginning in 2019. In 2022 with the Browns, Hunt rushed for 468 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 210 receiving yards and a touchdown catch. Hunt was a free agent this offseason.

Photo-Sponsor-2023 copy
1 / 32
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 6, 2019.
2 / 32

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 6, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
3 / 32

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
4 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.
5 / 32

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 21, 2019.
6 / 32

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
7 / 32

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
8 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
9 / 32

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
10 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Stadium Banner Photoshoot on June 13, 2022.
11 / 32

Stadium Banner Photoshoot on June 13, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
12 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals game on December 15, 2019 at State Farm Stadium.
13 / 32

Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals game on December 15, 2019 at State Farm Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
14 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2020 Media Day
15 / 32

2020 Media Day

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
16 / 32

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
17 / 32

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
18 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the eleventh day of training camp on August 5, 2019.
19 / 32

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the eleventh day of training camp on August 5, 2019.

Matt Starkey
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
20 / 32

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
21 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 9, 2022.
22 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
23 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
24 / 32

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
25 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
26 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
27 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
28 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.
29 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) speak to the media during open locker room at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 14, 2022.
30 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) speak to the media during open locker room at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
31 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
32 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Titans offense played a great game against the Chargers' defense, but they are not the Browns. The Browns defense leads the league with a 46.8 completion percentage, while the Chargers give up 69.6 percent. The Browns also give up the third-fewest rush yards with 130, while the Chargers gave up 211 through two games.

The Titans offense had poor pass protection on Sunday against the Chargers, resulting in Tannehill being sacked five times, all on third or fourth down, killing drives. The Browns have the highest third-down efficiency rating in the league, converting six out of 29 attempts. They have only allowed 14 first downs this season, leading the league. 

"They gap you up, attack, penetrate, run and are fast," Titans HC Mike Vrabel said. "They have good players and force you to get in the line of scrimmage and block them."

The key for the Browns defense will be sacking Tannehill. Despite the Browns defense being at the top of most defensive categories, they are in the bottom half of the league in sacks. They have four sacks through two games this season. 

The opportunity for the Browns defensive line to take over the game will be there, as the Titans offensive line still has problems. Against the Chargers, on drives when they allowed a sack, the Titans had 27 net yards, five first downs and scored zero points in 26 plays. On drives when they didn't allow a sack, the Titans had 333 net yards, 17 first downs and scored 27 points in 39 plays.

"They are a fast defense," Tannehill said. "You see them flying around. They are an aggressive front. Their defensive line is strong with a bunch of talent. I have a ton of respect for the Browns defense."

Related Links

Related Content

news

RB Kareem Hunt is ready to showcase his game in return to the Browns

Hunt adds depth to the Browns running backs following Nick Chubb's season-ending injury
news

Browns are confident in the passing game ahead of Week 2

OC Alex Van Pelt sees importance of having big, explosive plays in their offense
news

Jim Schwartz, defensive backs ready for the challenge heading to Pittsburgh

Browns defensive backs look to replicate Week 1 performance
news

Dawand Jones "can't wait" for his first start and is ready to compete against T.J. Watt

Browns are confident in Jones to play well in Week 2 against Steelers
news

David Njoku to act in first national film featuring Harvey Keitel, Tyrese Gibson

Njoku will appear in "The Wrecker"
news

Greg Newsome II has kept receipts, and is prepared to face off against the Bengals' wide receivers

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz believes a key to the game will be in how they run after the catch
news

Amari Cooper feels good, is "ready to go" Sunday against Bengals

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt says Cooper looks like his old self.
news

Deshaun Watson ready to showcase who he is as quarterback in Week 1 against the Bengals

Watson believes he has evolved to a new level as quarterback of the Browns
news

Nick Chubb says it's time to put everything together Week 1 against Bengals

Since being drafted by the Browns in 2018, Chubb has rushed for over 100 yards in five games against the Bengals.
news

Donovan Peoples-Jones looking forward to having a fast start

Peoples-Jones has had some of his best moments against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Rodney Mcleod "fully confident" defense is ready for Week 1 challenge 

Browns defense faces big test in Week 1
Advertising