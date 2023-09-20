How the Browns defense can shut down the Titans offense

The Titans offense played a great game against the Chargers' defense, but they are not the Browns. The Browns defense leads the league with a 46.8 completion percentage, while the Chargers give up 69.6 percent. The Browns also give up the third-fewest rush yards with 130, while the Chargers gave up 211 through two games.

The Titans offense had poor pass protection on Sunday against the Chargers, resulting in Tannehill being sacked five times, all on third or fourth down, killing drives. The Browns have the highest third-down efficiency rating in the league, converting six out of 29 attempts. They have only allowed 14 first downs this season, leading the league.

"They gap you up, attack, penetrate, run and are fast," Titans HC Mike Vrabel said. "They have good players and force you to get in the line of scrimmage and block them."

The key for the Browns defense will be sacking Tannehill. Despite the Browns defense being at the top of most defensive categories, they are in the bottom half of the league in sacks. They have four sacks through two games this season.

The opportunity for the Browns defensive line to take over the game will be there, as the Titans offensive line still has problems. Against the Chargers, on drives when they allowed a sack, the Titans had 27 net yards, five first downs and scored zero points in 26 plays. On drives when they didn't allow a sack, the Titans had 333 net yards, 17 first downs and scored 27 points in 39 plays.