Browns look to fill hole left behind by RB Nick Chubb's season-ending injury 

As the Browns move on to Week 3 against the Titans – as well as the remainder of the season – Stefanski said each matchup brings a bit of redesign and reimagination of the offense depending on who is available. Yet, he holds a high level of trust in his running back room.

Losing Chubb does shift some responsibilities to different players, but Stefanski said they would work on those factors throughout the remainder of the season. It's not always just one player who can fill the hole left behind by a player of Chubb's caliber. Stefanski said it will require everyone to contribute more across their offense.

The Browns have two second-year running backs in Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. to help fill the void. Stefanski named Ford the feature running back for now.

On Monday, Strong demonstrated his potential with the Browns with his one-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. During his rookie season with the Patriots, Strong rushed for 100 yards on 10 carries and one touchdown. He also caught seven receptions for 42 yards.