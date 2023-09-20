Transactions

Browns sign RB Kareem Hunt, place RB Nick Chubb on injured reserve

Hunt previously played four seasons with the Browns from 2019-22

Sep 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Browns are adding depth to their running back room, as they have signed RB Kareem Hunt.

They also placed RB Nick Chubb (knee) on injured reserve. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Tuesday that Chubb would undergo surgery for his knee injury and officially be out for the season.

Hunt appeared in 49 games with the Browns from 2019-22. During that time, he logged 23 total touchdowns (16 rushing and seven receiving), while registering 1,874 rushing yards and 132 receptions for 973 yards. Originally a third-round pick by Kansas City in 2017, the Toledo product has appeared in 76 career games and recorded 4,025 rushing yards with 31 touchdowns, while adding 211 receptions for 1,806 yards with 17 touchdowns. Hunt is a native of Willoughby, Ohio.

Photos: In Focus - Kareem Hunt

RB Kareem Hunt is returning to the Browns, who played four seasons in Cleveland beginning in 2019. In 2022 with the Browns, Hunt rushed for 468 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 210 receiving yards and a touchdown catch. Hunt was a free agent this offseason.

1 / 32
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 6, 2019.
2 / 32

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 6, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
3 / 32

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
4 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.
5 / 32

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 21, 2019.
6 / 32

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
7 / 32

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
8 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
9 / 32

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
10 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Stadium Banner Photoshoot on June 13, 2022.
11 / 32

Stadium Banner Photoshoot on June 13, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
12 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals game on December 15, 2019 at State Farm Stadium.
13 / 32

Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals game on December 15, 2019 at State Farm Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
14 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2020 Media Day
15 / 32

2020 Media Day

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
16 / 32

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
17 / 32

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
18 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the eleventh day of training camp on August 5, 2019.
19 / 32

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the eleventh day of training camp on August 5, 2019.

Matt Starkey
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
20 / 32

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
21 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 9, 2022.
22 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 9, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
23 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
24 / 32

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
25 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
26 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
27 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
28 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.
29 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) speak to the media during open locker room at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 14, 2022.
30 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) speak to the media during open locker room at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 14, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
31 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
32 / 32

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowler, currently ranks fourth in the NFL with 170 rushing yards. He sustained a knee injury in the second quarter on Monday night against the Steelers. A second-round pick in 2018, Chubb ranks third in Browns history with 48 rushing touchdowns and fourth all-time with 6,511 rushing yards.

