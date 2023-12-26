Browns defense is ready to dominate in the last regular-season home game

This Thursday, the Browns defense will have help from an energetic crowd at Cleveland Browns Stadium as they face off against a poor Jets offense. The Browns defense will look to give the fans one last great performance before the playoffs in two weeks. If the Browns win, it will guarantee a spot in the playoffs.

"I think we're 100 percent in with the win, so that'll definitely be huge for this franchise and just everything we've been through this season with the injuries and things like that, it'll definitely be good to get a win," CB Greg Newsome II said.

The Browns defense has been consistently one of the best defenses all season, but they have been impressive at home. In eight games this season, the Browns defense has held teams to an average of 197.9 total yards, which is the best in the league.

They also lead the league at home with the fewest number of points allowed with 105 and second in third-down conversion percentage with 28.2. The Browns defense has 30 sacks at home this season, which is tied for first in the league.

"We feed off the crowd, and they feed off us as well," CB Martin Emerson Jr. said. "When we make plays, we celebrate, it's part of why our defense has been so successful. We have fun while doing our job and love getting the crowd involved. We have the best fans in the world."