Browns designate RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich to return from injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns have designated RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich for return from injured reserve. The team also signed C Jordan Meredith to the practice squad and released C Brock Hoffman from the practice squad.

Ford, a fifth-round pick this year, appeared in the first four games and returned six kickoffs for 145 yards (24.2 avg.) with a long of 44. He sustained an ankle injury at Atlanta and was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 4.

Winovich, a fourth-year pro who was acquired via trade with New England this year, recorded one tackle in two games this season before sustaining a hamstring injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 20.

Meredith (6-3, 300) is officially in his first year out of Western Kentucky. Originally signed by the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2021, he has spent time this season on the Raiders' practice squad. The Bowling Green, Ky. native played in 49 games with 37 starts in four years (2017-20) at WKU.