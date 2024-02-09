Browns earn four awards at NFL Honors

"I want to thank the Browns organization for y'all believing in me," Garrett said during his acceptance speech of the award. "Jimmy and Dee Haslam, Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski, (Jim) Schwartz, and man, we had a hell of a brotherhood that helped support me and get me here as well. And I have a great team that has been around me for the last two years, helped support me in my wellness. […] My high school coach who I was able to bring here. Thank you, it's been a blessing."

"Big thanks to the city of Cleveland, just everybody in Cleveland," Flacco said as he accepted the award. "I want to say thank you to my teammates for welcoming me into that locker room at that point in the year. To welcome a new guy is not the easiest thing, so I want to say thank you to those guys. I want to say thank you to the organization for giving me the opportunity to do what I love to do – and that's play football. And I want to say thank you to the city, just for making me and my family feel at home for a couple of months. Truly special."