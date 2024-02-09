Kevin Stefanski named AP 2023 NFL Coach of the Year

While the Wild Card round came to a disappointing end with the loss to the Texans, the Browns handled the adversity they were dealt and embodied their next man up mentality throughout the season. And at the helm of the team to lead them through it all was Stefanski.

"I'm honored and I could not do this thing by myself," Stefanski said. "I get incredible support from everyone in this building. Our coaches, our players, our staff. I'm so lucky. I am so blessed. I could not do this thing by myself. And then outside this building with the fans. We have the best fans in the National Football League, the best fans in the world. The Browns Backers around the world and here in Northeast Ohio, I can't tell you how appreciative I am of the support they give this football team. We feed off that energy and we really want to give them a team that they're proud of."