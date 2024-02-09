Joe Flacco named AP 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year

In five regular season games, Flacco completed 123-of-204 passes for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns. Flacco was named the backup quarterback heading into Week 13, and then earned his first start with the Browns in Week 13 against the Rams.

He then led the Browns to four consecutive wins in the month of December and helped them clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2020 on Thursday Night Football in Week 17.

"Joe, he played winning football for us," Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said. "He did a great job of coming in and really playing at a high level that allowed us to go on a run at the end of the year. Played really good football in December, even if maybe we ended a little bit with a thud against Houston in the Wild Card round. Really pleased with what Joe did on the field, pleased with who he was as a teammate."