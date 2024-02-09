Jim Schwartz named AP 2023 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year

From Schwartz's first day as a member of the Browns' coaching staff throughout the course of the season, Stefanski remarked how invaluable Schwartz was to him. He could bounce ideas off Schwartz with his history as a head coach, coordinator and his Super Bowl experience over his 28-year coaching career. Stefanski saw Schwartz' expertise play out in the success of their defense over the course of the season.

Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said in his end-of-season press conference also praised Schwartz for how he revitalized the Browns defense. Schwartz built a defense with a philosophy focused on attacking, getting after the quarterback and rushing the passer – and his influence on the defense was abundant.

For Berry, it was Schwartz's approach of aggressiveness, disruption and dictating what opposing offenses were able to do on a weekly basis. He watched how the players embraced the style of football as well as found a way to have fun playing in that style.