Myles Garrett named AP 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year

The Browns finished the 2023 as one of the top defenses in the league. They led the NFL in total defense – allowing just 270.2 yards per game – and passing defense – allowing just 164.7 yards per game. They also had the best third down percentage in the league during the 2023 season with 29.1 percent, allowing just 67 third down completions out of 230 attempts. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said that Garrett played a critical role in their success in third down situations.

Throughout the 2023 season, both Stefanski and Schwartz consistently advocated for Garrett to be in the conversation. And Garrett's on-field dominance backed up their words on a weekly basis.

Schwartz said over the course of his career, he's seen three players still be effective and play at a high level even as opposing teams game plan for them. That listed included Calvin Johnson, Ray Lewis and Garrett.