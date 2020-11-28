Transactions

Browns elevate 3 from practice squad

Cleveland makes roster moves before heading to Jacksonville

Nov 28, 2020 at 11:18 AM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Elevated from practice squad

G Michael Dunn (COVID-19 replacement)

DT Joey Ivie (COVID-19 replacement)

DE Cameron Malveaux (COVID-19 replacement)

Dunn is 6-5, 315-pounds and is officially in his first NFL season out of Maryland. Originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Dunn has spent time on the Rams (2017) and Jaguars (2018) practice squads. Dunn spent the first nine weeks this season on the Browns' practice squad and was elevated the previous two weeks, appearing in both games as a reserve. He was also member of the Birmingham Iron (AAF) in 2019 and Seattle Dragons (XFL) in 2020. He is a native of Bethesda, Md. and will wear No. 68.  

Ivie is a second-year player, who was originally selected by Dallas in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Last season, the 6-3, 295-pound Florida Gator saw action for the first time in his career, playing in five games for the Kansas City Chiefs and three contests for the Tennessee Titans. A native of Dade City, Fla., Ivie joined the Browns practice squad on Sept. 11 and has appeared in one game this year. He will wear No. 66. 

Malveaux (pronounced mal-VOH) is 6-6, 265 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Houston. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Miami in 2017 has appeared in 14 career games, including making his season debut last week with the Browns. The Hamshire, Texas native has registered 17 tackles, two sacks and one pass defensed in his career. Malveaux, who joined the Browns' practice squad on Oct. 10, will wear No. 69.

