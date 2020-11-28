Browns elevate 3 from practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Elevated from practice squad

G Michael Dunn (COVID-19 replacement)

DT Joey Ivie (COVID-19 replacement)

DE Cameron Malveaux (COVID-19 replacement)

Dunn is 6-5, 315-pounds and is officially in his first NFL season out of Maryland. Originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Dunn has spent time on the Rams (2017) and Jaguars (2018) practice squads. Dunn spent the first nine weeks this season on the Browns' practice squad and was elevated the previous two weeks, appearing in both games as a reserve. He was also member of the Birmingham Iron (AAF) in 2019 and Seattle Dragons (XFL) in 2020. He is a native of Bethesda, Md. and will wear No. 68.

Ivie is a second-year player, who was originally selected by Dallas in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Last season, the 6-3, 295-pound Florida Gator saw action for the first time in his career, playing in five games for the Kansas City Chiefs and three contests for the Tennessee Titans. A native of Dade City, Fla., Ivie joined the Browns practice squad on Sept. 11 and has appeared in one game this year. He will wear No. 66.