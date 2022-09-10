Transactions

Browns elevate LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to active roster

WR Michael Woods II was also ruled out for the game

Sep 10, 2022 at 11:51 AM
The Cleveland Browns have elevated LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, WR Michael Woods II (illness, hamstring) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game.

Kunaszyk (pronounced kuh-NAW-shick) is in his fourth NFL season out of California. Originally signed by the Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he spent his rookie campaign with the Panthers before spending the past two seasons (2020-21) with Washington. Kunaszyk has appeared in 26 career games and totaled four tackles. He will wear No. 51.

Rochell (pronounced ROW-shell) is in his sixth NFL season out of Notre Dame. Originally a seventh-round pick by the Chargers in 2017, Rochell has spent time with the Chargers (2017-20) and Colts (2021). He has appeared in 63 career games with nine starts and recorded 86 tackles, 9.5 sacks and one interception. He will wear No. 98.

*A club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad prior to the transaction deadline that precedes the game. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game.

