Browns elevate LB Montrel Meander

The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Montrel Meander to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team waived T Alex Taylor from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Meander (pronounced ME-ander) is 6-2, 215 pounds and officially in his first NFL season out of Grambling State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Meander was inactive five games with the Raiders as a rookie after spending the first 12 weeks on the Browns' practice squad. He spent 10 weeks on the Browns' practice squad in 2019 and Week 1 on the practice squad in 2020. A native of Amarillo, Texas, Meander will wear No. 41.