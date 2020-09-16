Transactions

Presented by

Browns elevate LB Montrel Meander

Sep 16, 2020 at 03:29 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
091620_meander

The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Montrel Meander to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team waived T Alex Taylor from injured reserve with an injury settlement. 

Meander (pronounced ME-ander) is 6-2, 215 pounds and officially in his first NFL season out of Grambling State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Meander was inactive five games with the Raiders as a rookie after spending the first 12 weeks on the Browns' practice squad. He spent 10 weeks on the Browns' practice squad in 2019 and Week 1 on the practice squad in 2020. A native of Amarillo, Texas, Meander will wear No. 41.

Related Content

Browns sign K Cody Parkey; place TE David Njoku on injured reserve
news

Browns sign K Cody Parkey; place TE David Njoku on injured reserve

Cleveland makes roster moves after Sunday's loss to Ravens
Browns elevate CB Robert Jackson to active roster
news

Browns elevate CB Robert Jackson to active roster

Cleveland makes a roster move 1 day before the season opener
Browns sign DTs Joey Ivie and Tanzel Smart to practice squad
news

Browns sign DTs Joey Ivie and Tanzel Smart to practice squad

Cleveland makes roster moves after Friday's practice
Browns sign RB John Kelly to practice squad
news

Browns sign RB John Kelly to practice squad

Cleveland now has a full 16 players on its practice squad
Browns sign T Greg Senat to practice squad
news

Browns sign T Greg Senat to practice squad

Cleveland's practice squad is up to 15 players
Browns claim 2 players, announce 14 practice squad members
news

Browns claim 2 players, announce 14 practice squad members

Cleveland makes roster moves one day after cutdown to 53
Browns announce initial 53-man roster heading into 2020 season
news

Browns announce initial 53-man roster heading into 2020 season

Cleveland waives 24 to meet NFL deadline
Browns sign T Brady Aiello
news

Browns sign T Brady Aiello

Cleveland's roster grows to 77 players
Browns acquire S Ronnie Harrison in trade with Jaguars
news

Browns acquire S Ronnie Harrison in trade with Jaguars

Cleveland parts with a 5th-round pick in the deal
Browns release 4 players
news

Browns release 4 players

Cleveland's roster is down to 75
WR Damion Willis joins 80-man roster; Browns make corresponding roster move
news

WR Damion Willis joins 80-man roster; Browns make corresponding roster move

Cleveland claimed Willis via waivers Wednesday

Advertising