Browns elevate TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and QB P.J. Walker to active roster, add TE David Njoku to injury report

The Cleveland Browns have elevated TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and QB P.J. Walker to the active roster from the practice squad.
In addition, TE David Njoku was added to the injury report as questionable after sustaining burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident.
Mitchell-Paden (6-5, 257) is officially in his first NFL season out of Florida Atlantic. Mitchell-Paden initially signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad. He spent the first part of his college career at Division II Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio, prior to playing at Florida Atlantic in 2021 as a graduate student. Mitchell-Paden will wear No. 83.
Walker (5-11, 215) is officially in his fourth NFL season out of Temple. Originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017, he spent time on the Colts' practice squad from 2017-19 and with XFL's Houston Roughneck's in 2019, before joining the Panthers in 2020. During his time in Carolina, he appeared in 15 games with seven starts. Walker completed 131 of 228 passes for 1,461 yards and five touchdowns. He spent training camp this year with the Bears and has spent the entire season on the Browns' practice squad. Walker will wear No. 10.