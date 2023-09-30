Browns elevate TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and QB P.J. Walker to active roster, add TE David Njoku to injury report

The Cleveland Browns have elevated TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and QB P.J. Walker to the active roster from the practice squad.

In addition, TE David Njoku was added to the injury report as questionable after sustaining burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident.

Mitchell-Paden (6-5, 257) is officially in his first NFL season out of Florida Atlantic. Mitchell-Paden initially signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad. He spent the first part of his college career at Division II Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio, prior to playing at Florida Atlantic in 2021 as a graduate student. Mitchell-Paden will wear No. 83.