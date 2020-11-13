Browns follow protocols, get back on practice field after player's positive COVID-19 test

The Browns were met with urgent news Friday morning in Berea before they began their normal preparations for Week 10.

The team needed to shut down their facility and rearrange their normal practice schedule Friday after a player's COVID-19 test result came back positive. The Browns, who were already using the NFL's intensive protocol procedures since Saturday due to a positive test result with a team staffer, continued to hold virtual meetings throughout the day and waited to re-open their facility until the league could verify any close contacts with the player who tested positive.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the final results came back clean. No one was listed as a high-risk close contact, and the Browns were able to safely conduct a practice and complete their standard Friday activities.