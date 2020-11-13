What the Texans are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Texans, we're checking out what they're saying in Houston about the game.
It looks like they’ve made a lot of progress to be 5-3. They started out pretty good. Everybody – this league is a tough league for everybody, but they’re in the hunt. They’ve put themselves in the hunt. We’ve got the last half of the season to play and we’ll see how they come out at the last half. Everybody wants to start strong, but a lot of times in the NFL, it’s how you finish. I’ve seen it occur both ways. I’ve seen guys win the first half of the season and then all of a sudden, the bottom drops out. I’ve seen guys lose the first half of the season and then get on a roll on the second half. Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel
This is the first time, other than the visit I had pre-draft, I’ve been in Cleveland so I’ve heard the history and the tradition that they have up there. I think it’s called the Dawg Pound, so it’s definitely going to be a fun place to play. I heard it’s a great atmosphere regardless of how many fans are in there. It’s still a nice stadium to play in.” Texans QB Deshaun Watson
He’s done a great job. He’s obviously having a great year so far. Hopefully he doesn’t have a good game on Sunday. That’s the goal for us. The guy’s a hell of a player. He’s got speed. He’s got quickness and power. He’s got all the tools you need and he’s obviously playing at an extremely high level. I think he’s doing a great job. Texans DE J.J. Watt on Myles Garrett
It’s cold. My memories is it’s cold. It’ll probably be a fun time for me. Not really too emotional. I think just seeing the guys and just seeing a lot of the guys I played with. The coaches and the GM really is not still there. The GM now was there when I was there, so there are still guys there that I was part of. It’ll be great just to go back and see everybody. Former Browns RB Duke Johnson, who is now with the Texans
The first thing you notice about Myles is really just his length. He’s really long. You notice how big he is. You notice how well he moves, not only obviously like running, but his ability to bend and contort his body to get his hips flipped to put him in a position to finish those pass rushes. In terms of ability, he’s off the charts. Our guys – again, you’ve already mentioned it. He’s got enough size and athletic ability to be versatile enough to move across the front. I’m sure every single one of our guys up front will get a shot at him on Sunday. That’s – his ability paired with his size and ability to move across the front, makes him a really, really good pass rusher and a really good player. Texans OC Tim Kelly
They’re two extremely dynamic players. What’s interesting about the two of them is obviously Nick Chubb’s been hurt recently, so in our breakdown he doesn’t really show up. So, you watch Kareem Hunt and you see how good he is. As you’re watching, you’re like, ‘God, how good is the Nick Chubb kid?’ They’re both just very physical, downhill backs. They have good vision, speed. They run hungry. That’s what you like about them. They run hungry. They’re always falling forward. It’s going to be a challenge for our defense, but a challenge obviously that we’ll accept. In two of our last three games, or three of our last four, really, we’ve played pretty decent run defense. Hopefully, we continue that going into this game. Texans DC Anthony Weaver