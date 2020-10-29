News & Notes: Browns confident more D-linemen will soon join Myles Garrett at the quarterback

Myles Garrett made it easy for those tasked with deciding who would win AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

Garrett picked up at least one sack in all four games during the month and finished with six during the stretch. He also forced two more fumbles, giving him four on the season, while demanding plenty of extra attention from the Browns' opponents.

It was a remarkable month for a remarkable player who is still getting better.

"He has been a game-changer," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He has changed the game many times this season. That is those sack fumbles – he has four – that is changing the game. It is changing the outcome of games. He knows that we are counting on, he is a great football player, and we are going to need him for the rest of this season to continue to apply pressure to the Q, get the ball out.

"He is the straw that stirs the drink there."

Though Garrett collected six sacks in October, the rest of Cleveland's defensive line accounted for just half of a sack. The rest were collected by an assortment of the team's linebackers and defensive backs.

Garrett has more sacks himself than a handful of NFL teams this season — including Sunday's opponent, Las Vegas, at FirstEnergy Stadium — and the Browns ranked eighth overall in the NFL. Still, there's room for more, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods sees players such as Sheldon Richardson, Olivier Vernon and Larry Ogunjobi on the cusp of adding to the team's total in the near future.

"It is not always the sacks, to be honest with you," Woods said. "It is really pressuring the quarterback, moving him off the spot, getting him to throw the ball a little bit quicker, and I feel like we have done that. And I think the guys will eventually get him.