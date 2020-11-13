Browns Mailbag: How can Browns D-Line step up during 2nd half of 2020?

Rested? Refreshed? Ready for Sunday?

All of the above.

That's how we're feeling as the Browns get back to work Sunday when they host the Houston Texans.

The mail never stops, and we've got plenty of your questions to tackle before the Texans come to town.

How many wins do the Browns need for a playoff spot? (taking into account the other AFC teams.) — Tim B., Columbus

This is a good question without a definitive answer. And let's make one thing clear: Browns players can't be concerned with it. They just need to keep winning games and let everything else take care of itself.

All of that being understood, this past week of action in the AFC showed nothing will be handed to the Browns. This conference is absolutely loaded because the teams everyone expected to be good — Chiefs, Steelers and Ravens — are performing at an elite level while a number of others — Bills, Colts, Titans, Raiders and Dolphins — continue to pile up wins. The Browns are one of nine teams in the conference with five or more victories. Repeating the first half of the season would get the Browns to 10-6 but it wouldn't guarantee a thing.

Simply put, every game matters moving forward, and that's why the Browns are doubling down on their "1-0 every week" mindset. If it wasn't clear before the bye, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made it abundantly clear to the players upon their return.

"For us, we would be doing ourselves a disservice if we concern ourselves with anything other than the Houston Texans, who I think are a good football team," Stefanski said. "I do not think it helps us to set our gaze anywhere but where we are right now, and that is a big game this Sunday in our building versus, I think, a really good football team."

Have Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki shown they can be starting LBs? — Jack B., Painesville

Let's start with Wilson. He's been getting more and more work as he gets himself back to 100 percent. In an interview Monday, Wilson said he was finally there, and that could mean even more action for the second-year linebacker, who has 17 tackles on the season. That said, the Browns are rotating their linebackers much more this season compared to 2019, when Wilson was an every-snap player after Christian Kirksey went down with a season-ending injury.

"He is feeling more comfortable each and every week," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said recently. "We just keep pressing him and just tell him to go out there and try not to do too much. We are trying to limit his reps somewhat and give him a little bit more each week. I think he is getting better each game."

As for Takitaki — 39 tackles on the season — he's been valuable to the Browns both as a rotational linebacker and on special teams. He was lauded by his coaches for stepping up on special teams during a stretch where the unit was laboring.

No matter who is on the field, Woods wants to see more from all of his linebackers during the second half of the season.