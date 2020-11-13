Injury Report: Browns will make decision soon on RB Nick Chubb; Wyatt Teller set to return

Teller, who has missed the past three games and was a limited participant throughout the week, was not given an injury status. Neither was Hooper, who was a full participant for every practice this week after missing the past two games following an emergency appendectomy.

The Browns, who saw every member of their active 53-man roster on the practice fields this week, are taking a relatively clean injury report into Sunday's game against the Texans.

LB Jacob Phillips, who has missed the past three games with a knee injury, is the only player with a status. The rookie linebacker is considered questionable after participating in practice throughout the week.