Injury Report: Browns will make decision soon on RB Nick Chubb; Wyatt Teller set to return

G Wyatt Teller and TE Austin Hooper are expected to give the Browns running attack a big boost Sunday against the Texans.
As for RB Nick Chubb, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the team will use the next 24 hours to determine if he's ready to return from his knee injury.
Chubb, who was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, has not yet been activated. Because of that distinction, he has not appeared on the team's official injury report this week. The Browns will need to make an official roster move by Saturday in order for Chubb to be available.
"We're going to do what's best for Nick and what's best for the Browns," Stefanski said.
Stefanski said Chubb looked good in practice and hit all of the necessary benchmarks. He was just reluctant to make an announcement on Chubb's status until consulting with Chubb and the team's doctors and trainers.
Teller, who has missed the past three games and was a limited participant throughout the week, was not given an injury status. Neither was Hooper, who was a full participant for every practice this week after missing the past two games following an emergency appendectomy.
The Browns, who saw every member of their active 53-man roster on the practice fields this week, are taking a relatively clean injury report into Sunday's game against the Texans.
LB Jacob Phillips, who has missed the past three games with a knee injury, is the only player with a status. The rookie linebacker is considered questionable after participating in practice throughout the week.
The Browns will be without G Chris Hubbard, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the day. Stefanski said T Kendall Lamm and C Nick Harris would help fill the void of Hubbard, who serves as the offensive line's sixth man when all of the starters are healthy.