Browns host alumni at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

As head coach Kevin Stefanski gathered the team to end the Browns' walkthrough practice Saturday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, he waved his arm and invited a large group of former Browns players and family members to join him.

The Browns hosted the alumni at the practice to kick off a weekend of commemorating their contributions to the franchise. On Sunday during their home opener against the Jets, they'll honor legendary offensive tackle and 10-time Pro Bowler Joe Thomas and the late Darrel "Pete" Brewster, a two-time Pro Bowler who played defensive end and tight end for the Browns from 1952-1958, as they are officially inducted into the Browns Legends program.

Stefanski allowed Thomas, whom he said "doesn't need an introduction because he's getting a gold jacket next year," to break down the team huddle.