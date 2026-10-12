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Browns' interior defensive linemen stand strong amidst injuries | News & Notes

Todd Monken provided updates on injured players following Week 5

Oct 12, 2026 at 05:29 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

News&Notes_10.12.26

After a tough loss on the road to the Jets in Week 5, the Browns return to Huntington Bank Field in Week 6 for their second divisional matchup of the season. They host the Ravens on Oct. 18, who now sit at 4-1 and at the top of the AFC North.

Here are the main pieces of news and other notes heading into Week 6.

Injury Updates

RB Quinshon Judkins and LB Carson Schwesinger are both considered "day-to-day" with injuries. Monken said Judkins tweaked his ankle against the Jets.

Monken also said there is a "possibility" that they open the practice window for RB Dylan Sampson, who was originally placed on injured reserve on Sept. 15 with a knee injury.

Interior defensive line stands strong amidst injuries

With DT Mason Graham or DT Mike Hall Jr. in Week 5, as well as DT Kalia Davis unable to return yet after his practice window was opened, the Browns elevated DT Sam Kamara and DT Chris Williams from their practice squad to fortify their depth on the defensive line.

"Those guys that got elevated really gave us some valuable minutes," Monken said. "And Sam (Kamara), you can see what a valuable piece Sam has been around here, with his back issues and then coming back and just chomping at the bit to get an opportunity to play. And he really showed up in a big way."

Kamara recorded three tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss against the Jets. His sack on QB Geno Smith was his first NFL career sack.

"I always tell Sam he's the most well-rounded D-tackle that we have as far as playing the run, playing the pass and playing with great technique," DT Maliek Collins said. "That's a position Sam should always be in. Sam's a hell of a player.

Alongside the snaps Kamara and Williams provided the Browns, Collins has continued to make his presence felt on the interior of the defensive line. He recorded 1.5 sacks on QB Geno Smith and has 2.5 total sacks in the last two games.

Collins was eligible to return to practice on Aug. 24 after he passed his physical from a quad injury he sustained during the 2025 season. He worked his way back to be ready for the first week of the season. Collins acknowledged early in the season he did not get as much production as he had hoped but has seen his production increase in recent weeks. His main goal is to help the Browns win games.

Through the first five games of the season, Collins has totaled 13 tackles, four tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits, in addition to his 2.5 sacks.

"He's relentless, I think that he's got elite explosiveness off the ball," Monken said. "He was meant for attack style, and his ability with the varying pass rush moves, he's hard to handle if you're not going to slide to him. And it's been a credit to him coming back from the injury he had last year. And he's explosive. He seems to always have the right mind frame and the ability to – if he doesn't get a clean, release or if he doesn't get a clean get-off or rush plan, then he pushes the pocket. So, it's been impressive to watch."

In-Game Highlights from 2026 Browns vs. Jets Week 5

Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 5 game against the New York Jets, featuring top plays and moments.

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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive tackle Chris Williams (53) and Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Chris Williams (53) and Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
87 / 156

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
88 / 156

Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
89 / 156

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
90 / 156

Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
91 / 156

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
92 / 156

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
93 / 156

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
94 / 156

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
95 / 156

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
96 / 156

Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
97 / 156

Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97), Defensive end Sam Kamara (92), and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
98 / 156

Defensive end Derek Barnett (97), Defensive end Sam Kamara (92), and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
99 / 156

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
100 / 156

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
101 / 156

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
102 / 156

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
103 / 156

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
104 / 156

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
105 / 156

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
106 / 156

Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
107 / 156

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
108 / 156

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
109 / 156

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
110 / 156

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
111 / 156

Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
112 / 156

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
113 / 156

Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
114 / 156

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
115 / 156

Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
116 / 156

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
117 / 156

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
118 / 156

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
119 / 156

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
120 / 156

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
121 / 156

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
122 / 156

Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
123 / 156

Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
124 / 156

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
125 / 156

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
126 / 156

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
127 / 156

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) and Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
128 / 156

Safety Daniel Thomas (24) and Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
129 / 156

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Chris Williams (53) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
130 / 156

Defensive tackle Chris Williams (53) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
131 / 156

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
132 / 156

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
133 / 156

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
134 / 156

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
135 / 156

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
136 / 156

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
137 / 156

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
138 / 156

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
139 / 156

Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
140 / 156

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
141 / 156

Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
142 / 156

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
143 / 156

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
144 / 156

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
145 / 156

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
146 / 156

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
147 / 156

Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
148 / 156

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
149 / 156

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) and Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
150 / 156

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) and Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
151 / 156

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
152 / 156

The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
153 / 156

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
154 / 156

Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
155 / 156

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
156 / 156

Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on October 11, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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