Browns' interior defensive linemen stand strong amidst injuries | News & Notes

Interior defensive line stands strong amidst injuries

With DT Mason Graham or DT Mike Hall Jr. in Week 5, as well as DT Kalia Davis unable to return yet after his practice window was opened, the Browns elevated DT Sam Kamara and DT Chris Williams from their practice squad to fortify their depth on the defensive line.

"Those guys that got elevated really gave us some valuable minutes," Monken said. "And Sam (Kamara), you can see what a valuable piece Sam has been around here, with his back issues and then coming back and just chomping at the bit to get an opportunity to play. And he really showed up in a big way."

Kamara recorded three tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss against the Jets. His sack on QB Geno Smith was his first NFL career sack.

"I always tell Sam he's the most well-rounded D-tackle that we have as far as playing the run, playing the pass and playing with great technique," DT Maliek Collins said. "That's a position Sam should always be in. Sam's a hell of a player.

Alongside the snaps Kamara and Williams provided the Browns, Collins has continued to make his presence felt on the interior of the defensive line. He recorded 1.5 sacks on QB Geno Smith and has 2.5 total sacks in the last two games.

Collins was eligible to return to practice on Aug. 24 after he passed his physical from a quad injury he sustained during the 2025 season. He worked his way back to be ready for the first week of the season. Collins acknowledged early in the season he did not get as much production as he had hoped but has seen his production increase in recent weeks. His main goal is to help the Browns win games.

Through the first five games of the season, Collins has totaled 13 tackles, four tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits, in addition to his 2.5 sacks.