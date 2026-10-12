Browns' interior defensive linemen stand strong amidst injuries | News & Notes

After a tough loss on the road to the Jets in Week 5, the Browns return to Huntington Bank Field in Week 6 for their second divisional matchup of the season. They host the Ravens on Oct. 18, who now sit at 4-1 and at the top of the AFC North.
Here are the main pieces of news and other notes heading into Week 6.
Injury Updates
RB Quinshon Judkins and LB Carson Schwesinger are both considered "day-to-day" with injuries. Monken said Judkins tweaked his ankle against the Jets.
Monken also said there is a "possibility" that they open the practice window for RB Dylan Sampson, who was originally placed on injured reserve on Sept. 15 with a knee injury.
Interior defensive line stands strong amidst injuries
With DT Mason Graham or DT Mike Hall Jr. in Week 5, as well as DT Kalia Davis unable to return yet after his practice window was opened, the Browns elevated DT Sam Kamara and DT Chris Williams from their practice squad to fortify their depth on the defensive line.
"Those guys that got elevated really gave us some valuable minutes," Monken said. "And Sam (Kamara), you can see what a valuable piece Sam has been around here, with his back issues and then coming back and just chomping at the bit to get an opportunity to play. And he really showed up in a big way."
Kamara recorded three tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss against the Jets. His sack on QB Geno Smith was his first NFL career sack.
"I always tell Sam he's the most well-rounded D-tackle that we have as far as playing the run, playing the pass and playing with great technique," DT Maliek Collins said. "That's a position Sam should always be in. Sam's a hell of a player.
Alongside the snaps Kamara and Williams provided the Browns, Collins has continued to make his presence felt on the interior of the defensive line. He recorded 1.5 sacks on QB Geno Smith and has 2.5 total sacks in the last two games.
Collins was eligible to return to practice on Aug. 24 after he passed his physical from a quad injury he sustained during the 2025 season. He worked his way back to be ready for the first week of the season. Collins acknowledged early in the season he did not get as much production as he had hoped but has seen his production increase in recent weeks. His main goal is to help the Browns win games.
Through the first five games of the season, Collins has totaled 13 tackles, four tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits, in addition to his 2.5 sacks.
"He's relentless, I think that he's got elite explosiveness off the ball," Monken said. "He was meant for attack style, and his ability with the varying pass rush moves, he's hard to handle if you're not going to slide to him. And it's been a credit to him coming back from the injury he had last year. And he's explosive. He seems to always have the right mind frame and the ability to – if he doesn't get a clean, release or if he doesn't get a clean get-off or rush plan, then he pushes the pocket. So, it's been impressive to watch."
Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 5 game against the New York Jets, featuring top plays and moments.