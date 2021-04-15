Browns Legend Mac Speedie to be enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of 2021 NFL Draft Weekend

Originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in 1942, Speedie didn't begin his professional career until 1946 after serving in World War II. He joined the Browns in their first season in the AAFC and provided an immediate impact, starting in 10 games and catching seven touchdowns. He went on to win five total championships (four in the AAFC, one in the NFL), made six All-Pro teams, led his league in receptions four times and receiving yards twice. Speedie had a record-setting 99-yard touchdown in the 1947 season and established every major receiving record in the AAFC's four-year history.