Browns Mailbag: How has Nick Harris, rest of O-Line looked in camp?

Is Demetric Felton going to be a WR and Special Teams this year, and no longer RB? - John R., Columbus

All signs so far point to Felton playing mostly as a receiver in his second NFL season, which isn't a surprise given the crowdedness of the RB room and the injuries that have hit the WRs since training camp began.

The Browns have the arguably the most talented and deepest RB room in the league with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson and rookie fifth-rounder Jerome Ford. At wide receiver, the Browns are looking to fill any possible spaces on the depth chart around Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and David Bell. Cooper, Shcwartz and Bell have all missed practices since camp began, and Felton has been next in line for reps.

"He's a very versatile football player," Stefanski said. "He's a football player, first and foremost. There's an opportunity right now for him to get some receiver reps. We can bounce him back into that running back room at any point. Really, he's smart enough where he can do both within a given practice so when you do have injuries at either position, he is a bonus player who can go into either room, if you will."

With news that WR/KR/PR Jakeem Grant will miss the season with a Achilles injury suffered in Tuesday's practice, it'll be worth monitoring to see if Felton moves into a returner role as well. He averaged 7.1 yards in 32 punt returns and 19.1 yards in nine kick returns last year.

How has Josh Dobbs looked in training camp as he has played well in the preseason with other teams? - Rob M., Fairmont WV

Dobbs has been competing with Josh Rosen in the third-string QB role and has looked fine. Here's what Stefanski said Saturday about his performance so far:

"I thought he has done a great job. I have really enjoyed how he has handled himself and how he has done in the meeting room. I think he is on top of everything. He has had some really good moments out there on the practice field. You always have moments that you wish you could have back, like any quarterback, but I think he is doing a nice job."

Dobbs will take plenty of snaps for the Browns during the preseason games. In 10 career preseason games, he's thrown for 816 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Which is the bigger steal? Getting JOK in the 2nd of last year's draft or getting Perrion Winfrey in the 4th this year? - Rick G., Akron, OH

It's a bit early to call Winfrey a "steal" considering he's a rookie who has yet to play his first game, although he certainly has that potential — especially if he's able to carve a significant role on the D-Line this year.

For that reason, we'll go with Owusu-Koramoah. He could be in for a breakout season after he finished second on the defense with 76 tackles last season, and he did that even though he wasn't an every-down player for the full year and missed three games.

The Browns have plans to use him even more in Year 2, which makes it very feasible that he increases his production from last season in tackles, sacks (1.5) and tackles for a loss (three).

"You always want to activate your playmakers," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "At the same time, you have to make sure you are doing the right thing for the entire defense. We will always have ways to blitz him and ways to put him in certain positions in coverage. We will do a little bit more of that this year. That is just natural for any rookie going into his second year, but we definitely want to take advantage of his talents."

Winfrey has been used on the second team so far in camp but has made nice strides since he arrived in Cleveland earlier this spring. He could step into a gradually bigger role in the rotation as the year progresses.