Browns Mailbag: How well has Ethan Pocic filled in at center?

The bye week has arrived, and so has another round of Mailbag questions.

We're answering five of them as we prepare to kick back and relax for the weekend before jumping into the second half of the season.

Gotta give a "well done" to Ethan Pocic, a free agent who quietly stepped into the middle of the Browns offensive line and has done a very good job! How is Nick Harris doing? Will he be back this year? What is the status of Jerome Ford? - Bob Kaschner, Akron

Pocic is absolutely deserving of praise and has been excellent all year. In fact, one could even make an argument that he should be up for Pro Bowl consideration with the way he's played.

That's not hyperbole — Pocic is second among all NFL centers with an 82.6 grade from Pro Football Focus and is only behind Kansas City's Creed Humphrey, who grades out at 86.1.Pocic has been excellent both as a pass blocker and in the run game and has transitioned seamlessly into the Browns' wide-zone scheme, which features a ton of pull blocks. The system helped maximize the talents of Pro Bowl RG Wyatt Teller two years ago, and something similar might be happening to Pocic, who signed with the Browns this offseason and was initially expected to be a backup to Nick Harris.

Pocic was the Browns' highest graded player by PFF with a near-perfect 94.0 grade from Monday's huge win over the Bengals. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan was very complimentary of him when he spoke to the media after Week 5.

"Pocic, an interesting guy and great guy," he said. "Works hard. Continues to improve. Wants to get better. Week in and week out, he comes in with a list of questions, whether it is from his previous night's study or something that he is asking during the course of the meeting. I like that about him. He has a curiosity about the position. The one thing I really am impressed about him is his work ethic and how he works hard to improve his technique. He came in here, and our system is a little bit different in the way that we teach it and the technique that we use, but he transitioned well. His ability to absorb these techniques and then come out and start to execute them, that was real progress."

Harris has still been in the building and is working through his recovery from the season-ending torn ACL he suffered in the preseason. We won't see him again until 2023.

Ford, however, is expected to be back soon. He hasn't played since Week 4 due to an ankle injury and is still on injured reserve, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said he should be able to return after the bye week.