Game Balls: 6 standouts who helped lead the Browns to a Week 8 victory

Game Ball No. 1: CB A.J. Green

The dominant performance all started with Green, who set the tone when he caught a tipped pass for an interception on the Bengals' first drive of the game.

Green halted what appeared to be a promising opening drive by the Bengals to start the game. QB Joe Burrow marched their offense down into Browns territory with completions of 14 and 26 yards on third down to move Cincinnati to Cleveland's 27.

But then Myles Garrett tipped a pass to Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who tipped the ball again and into Green's hands.

"Joe Woods with a great call," Green said. "Myles with a great deflection. I just had to end up with the ball at that point."

The interception was the first of two takeaways the Browns had against Burrow in the first half, with the other being a strip by LB Sione Takitaki and fumble recovery from DT Tommy Togiai. The Browns had six pass breakups against Burrow, which is impressive considering they were without Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward, who missed his third game due to a concussion.

Ward's absence was why Green was in the game, and his interception was an example of just how deep the depth is at cornerback