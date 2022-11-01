News & Notes: Browns gush over James Hudson III's mammoth block on 2-point conversion

A career-performance for Takitaki

The Browns benefitted from several standout individual efforts on both sides of the ball Monday,

No player might've had a bigger performance than Sione Takitaki.

The fourth-year linebacker sparked one of the Browns' two takeaways when he swiped the ball from QB Joe Burrow. DT Tommy Togiai fell on it, but Takitaki was just getting started.

He finished the night with a team-high 13 tackles and added a tackle for a loss. He was also credited with a sack on the Burrow strip, solidifying what was likely the best performance of his career. The Bengals were held to just 36 rushing yards and didn't have a run for over 7 yards, and much of that is because Takitaki was always around the ball.

"When opportunities come, you want to take advantage," he said. "I feel like wherever I can help, and the coaches felt like I was the next guy up, kind of just went out there and did my job. I felt like that is all I was doing, getting the calls from the sideline, coaches calling some great plays and I was just out there doing my job. It was fun to be out there with the guys."

Takitaki played 45 snaps, his second-highest snap count of the year, and made them all count. His workload has increased with the losses of Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips in the linebackers room, and his showing Monday could lead to an even bigger role in the future.

"He's done a really nice job," Stefanski said. "In the past, he's been our base linebacker and then not in there in some of the sub-packages, but he's always ready to go the moment we would need him.

"It's an increased role, and he's doing his job, I think that's where it always starts. He's doing his job, he's where he is supposed to be and then he's tackling well. There were a bunch of moments where they were checking the ball down to their running backs, and he was right in position and got them on the ground."

Injury Updates

The Browns fortunately came away from their win with no new injuries, and they're hopeful to return a few key pieces who were missing Monday after their Week 9 bye week.

TE David Njoku (ankle), CB Denzel Ward (concussion), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) and RG Wyatt Teller (calf) will all have another 13 days to rest up before the Browns are back in Week 10 against the Dolphins.