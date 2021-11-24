Browns Mailbag: Talking about the CBs, RBs and WRs

Why not use D'Ernest Johnson the same way Hunt has been used with Chubb ? — Jeffrey C., Warren, Pennsylvania

The Browns definitely trended a bit in this direction last week against the Lions. Chubb played a little more than 50 percent of the snaps while Johnson played 26 snaps — most of which coming on third downs and passing situations. He finished with five carries for 26 yards — not quite the numbers Hunt typically produces, but a strong contribution nonetheless. His playing time was similar to what he received Week 9 against Cincinnati and Week 8 against Pittsburgh.

"Every time he is out there, he comes through for us," Stefanski said. "I think that is an indication of the type of teammate he is because he prepares so hard. Whether you want him to play 30 snaps on special teams or carry the ball 30 times, he is going to be ready to go."

When is it likely that both Chubb and Hunt will be back together? — Luis E., Guadalajara, Mexico

It could come as soon as Sunday.

Hunt was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday and will go through the week of practice — his first since the days leading into Week 6. Hunt said he's optimistic he'll play, and the Browns will monitor his progress as he gets back into the swing of things.

That's huge news for a Browns offense that needs a boost after failing to score more than 20 points in five of its past six games. When Chubb and Hunt are healthy and playing in the same game, the Browns are 12-5 since 2020.

Which cornerbacks have played well, and can they make a difference against the Ravens? — Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

The Browns have gotten solid play all season from their cornerbacks. Denzel Ward has been playing at a Pro Bowl level all season and has really turned it on in the past few weeks. He's intercepted two passes in the last three games, including a game-changing pick-6 in Cleveland's rout of the Bengals.

"He has come up big for us in the last few weeks, especially making plays on the ball," Stefanski said. "He has to continue to challenge those receivers and very simply do not let your man catch the ball – take your guy out of it."