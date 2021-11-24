Browns designate T Jack Conklin, RB Kareem Hunt for return

The Cleveland Browns have designated T Jack Conklin and RB Kareem Hunt for return from injured reserve.
Hunt appeared in the first six games this season and recorded 361 rushing yards with five rushing touchdowns. He added 20 receptions for 161 yards. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 19 with a calf injury.
Conklin, a two-time first team All-Pro selection, started six games this season at right tackle. He was placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury on Nov. 6.
*A player on injured reserve is allowed to return after missing only three games, and teams may return an unlimited number of players from injured reserve throughout the year.