Transactions

Browns designate T Jack Conklin, RB Kareem Hunt for return

Two key offensive players are on the path to recovery from their respective injuries

Nov 24, 2021 at 09:41 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
112421_hunt

The Cleveland Browns have designated T Jack Conklin and RB Kareem Hunt for return from injured reserve.

Hunt appeared in the first six games this season and recorded 361 rushing yards with five rushing touchdowns. He added 20 receptions for 161 yards. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 19 with a calf injury.

Conklin, a two-time first team All-Pro selection, started six games this season at right tackle. He was placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury on Nov. 6.

*A player on injured reserve is allowed to return after missing only three games, and teams may return an unlimited number of players from injured reserve throughout the year.

Related Content

news

Browns make roster moves

The Browns have elevated DE Porter Gustin and WR Lawrence Cager from the practice squad
news

Browns activate RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton

Cleveland's running back room gets 2 big additions before Sunday's game
news

Browns make roster moves

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and CB MJ Stewart Jr. have been activated from Injured Reserve
news

Browns sign 2 to practice squad, make other roster moves

Cleveland adds another RB, brings back CB Herb Miller
news

Joel Bitonio, the 'personification' of the Browns' mantra, signs 3-year extension

The 3-time Pro Bowl left guard's new deal runs through the 2025 season
news

Browns designate LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for return

Owusu-Koramoah was off to a smooth start in his rookie season before he was placed on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury
news

Browns make roster moves

Cleveland makes a series of moves before getting back to the practice fields Wednesday
news

Browns G Wyatt Teller signs 4-year contract extension

The fourth-year veteran has emerged as one of the NFL's best interior linemen
news

Browns make roster moves

The Browns have waived CB Herb Miller
news

Browns make roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have activated FB Andy Janovich and C Nick Harris from injured reserve.
news

Browns designate CB M.J. Stewart for return

 In addition, the team re-signed FB Johnny Stanton IV to the practice squad. 
Advertising