Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at 8:20 p.m. EST at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
Matchup
- The Browns are 6-5 and coming off a 13-10 win over the Detroit Lions. The Ravens are 7-3 and coming off a 16-13 win over the Chicago Bears.
- The Ravens lead the all-time regular season series, 33-11. The Ravens won the last regular season matchup, 47-42, on Dec. 14, 2020.
Storylines to Watch
- Reinforcements on the way? — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he expected RB Kareem Hunt (calf) and T Jack Conklin (elbow) to return to practice this week. The return of one or both in time for Sunday's game would be significant for the Browns offense.
- North is up for grabs — The Ravens lead the division but there's little to no separation between the rest of the pack. The Browns are just 1 1/2 games back of Baltimore with six games to play.
- See you soon — In an all-time schedule quirk, the Browns will face the Ravens in consecutive games with a bye sandwiched in the middle.
Watch on TV
Pre-Game: Browns Countdown, 11 a.m., News 5
Game: Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 4:30 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 8:20 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns